Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Livonia, MI-based Arlington Agency, Inc.

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LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has acquired the assets of Arlington Agency, Inc., based in Livonia, Michigan. Terms were not disclosed. This is Union Bay’s eighteenth acquisition, and fifth in the state of Michigan.Daniel L. Picano, Principal of Arlington Agency, stated, “Union Bay was a great deal partner, offering great terms and a quick close. We are confident that Arlington joining with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”“We are pleased to welcome Arlington Agency as we grow in Michigan,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Adding Arlington’s Livonia location to our portfolio means we have even more presence in Michigan, including our offices in Grand Rapids, Milford Township, and locations throughout the Thumb region in Eastern Michigan.”About Union Bay AcquisitionUnion Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.

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