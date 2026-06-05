Utah National Guard honors six leaders at 64th annual Bronze Minuteman Awards

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah National Guard and the Utah Honorary Colonels Corps honored six distinguished leaders Thursday during the 64th annual Bronze Minuteman Awards dinner at the Little America Hotel, recognizing individuals whose service, leadership and support have strengthened both the state and its military community. Established in 1962, the Bronze Minuteman Award is among the Utah National Guard’s highest honors. It recognizes civilian and military leaders whose contributions have left a lasting impact on the citizens of Utah and the members of the Utah National Guard.

Chief Master Sgt. Brian Garrett, state command chief for the Utah Air National Guard, emceed the event. The evening featured remarks from Maj. Gen. Dan Boyack, adjutant general for the Utah National Guard; Utah Gov. Spencer Cox; and Brian Tarbet, a member of the Utah Honorary Colonels Corps and former adjutant general. Awards were presented by Cox, Boyack, Tarbet and Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen, the senior enlisted leader of the Utah National Guard.

In his remarks, Boyack reflected on the approaching anniversaries of D-Day and America’s 250th birthday, emphasizing the vital role ordinary citizens play in supporting military service.

“We always talk about the soldiers and airmen,” he said. “But the civilian force was just as supportive of the military — building the ships, packing the parachutes and making sacrifices at home so our service members could remain focused and successful.”

He noted that while national headlines often highlight political divisions, the individuals gathered for the ceremony represented a different reality.

“Meeting this group of people and interacting with you tonight really restores my faith,” Boyack said. “This is the same country, and these are those same great people who support our nation.”

The adjutant general highlighted the approximately 600 Utah National Guard members currently deployed worldwide. He thanked community members, charitable organizations and military supporters for assisting service members and their families during deployments and emergencies.

“I see people in this room who, through their time, finances and various contributions, have been there during some of our soldiers’ darkest times,” he said. “It is an amazing group that pulls together.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Utah Honorary Colonels Corps and the evening’s honorees for helping sustain the partnership between Utah communities and the National Guard.

“Thank you for organizing an event that links us together, allowing us to take a moment and see the best of our country,” Boyack said.

Cox, who was also among the evening’s award recipients, praised Utah’s soldiers and airmen while highlighting the innovation and readiness that have established the Utah National Guard as a national leader.

The governor shared a personal story about a meeting with President Donald J. Trump earlier this year as Utah National Guard members prepared for overseas deployments. Cox said he reminded the commander in chief that military decisions affect real families across the state.

“These aren’t just names on paper,” Cox said. “I’ve broken bread with them. I know their spouses. I’ve met their kids. These are my people.”

Cox thanked service members and their families for their sacrifices, connecting their service to the founding ideals of the nation.

“There is a direct line from Gen. Washington and that scrappy band of patriots who took on the greatest superpower in the world because they believed in an idea,” Cox said. “Because of the men and women in this room, and every member of the military and National Guard since, those freedoms continue to be defended.” The evening's honorees represented a diverse group of leaders from government, philanthropy, business and military service.

Recipients of the 64th annual Bronze Minuteman Award included:

Gov. Spencer Cox , governor of Utah

, governor of Utah Christena Huntsman Durham , vice president of the Huntsman Family Foundation

, vice president of the Huntsman Family Foundation Mark Yardley, entrepreneur and former mayor of Beaver City

entrepreneur and former mayor of Beaver City Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.) Brian T. Searcy, former command chief warrant officer of the Army National Guard

former command chief warrant officer of the Army National Guard Heather Kahlert , executive vice president of the Kahlert Foundation

, executive vice president of the Kahlert Foundation Paul G. Raymond, director of strategic planning for the Utah National Guard

While recognizing Huntsman Durham, Cox paid tribute to the legacy of the Huntsman family and the late philanthropist Karen Huntsman.

“Some people have names that will be known for generations,” Cox said. “Apples don’t fall far from trees, and you are seeing one of those impressive apples here tonight.”

Before the awards presentation, Tarbet addressed the audience, reflecting on the unique responsibility carried by citizen-soldiers.

“The reason you are different is because you took an oath,” Tarbet said. “You put your lives on the line to support and defend the Constitution.”

Tarbet encouraged service members to remember that they represent the citizens of Utah wherever they serve, and he praised the Utah Honorary Colonels Corps for its continued support of soldiers, airmen and military families. The six recipients now join a distinguished group of Bronze Minuteman honorees whose service reflects the enduring spirit of the nation’s original Minutemen and the continuing bond between Utah’s military members and the communities they serve.