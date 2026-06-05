APPEALS COURT RULES AGAINST TALLAHASSEE BAIL FUND

June 5, 2026, 5:08 a.m. ET

A federal appeals court ruled against the Tallahassee Bail Fund, saying it can’t challenge a Florida law that lets courts use bail money to pay a defendant’s fees and fines on behalf of the defendants it helps – even though the statute keeps costing the group thousands.

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