MORE THAN A JUSTICE, FRED LEWIS WAS A BRILLIANT TEACHER
R. Bruce Anderson
June 4, 2026, 8:34 a.m. ET
Summer on a college campus is a time for reflection. The normally raucous campus is quiet. The feeling of loss, of absence, is pervasive.
And we all have another loss ― particularly painful and heartfelt ― as we say goodbye to Justice Fred Lewis, who has been a vital member of our close-knit community ― first as a student here, as member of our Board of Trustees, and finally, as a professor in our classrooms.
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