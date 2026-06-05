MORE THAN A JUSTICE, FRED LEWIS WAS A BRILLIANT TEACHER

R. Bruce Anderson

June 4, 2026, 8:34 a.m. ET

Summer on a college campus is a time for reflection. The normally raucous campus is quiet. The feeling of loss, of absence, is pervasive.

And we all have another loss ― particularly painful and heartfelt ― as we say goodbye to Justice Fred Lewis, who has been a vital member of our close-knit community ― first as a student here, as member of our Board of Trustees, and finally, as a professor in our classrooms.