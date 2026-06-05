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'COME GET ME:' MIAMI JURORS AWARD $60M AMID DEFENSE NO-SHOWS

Annie Mayne

"Defendants just have to be very careful, when you play these games, there are serious implications. I've never seen it to this extent, but obviously the punishment that the court imposed and the ultimate result was quite severe," said Pedro Echarte, partner at the Haggard Law Firm, who represented one of the plaintiffs.

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'COME GET ME:' MIAMI JURORS AWARD $60M AMID DEFENSE NO-SHOWS

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