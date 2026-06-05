Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a major victory protecting women and children after the City of Denton agreed to comply with Texas law and prevent grown men from sharing changing rooms with women and children. The victory comes ahead of a June 7, 2026 event dubbed “Big Gay Swim Day,” organized by two nonprofit groups—PRIDENTON and OUTreach Denton—at the Quakertown Civic Center (the “Center”).

Following legal action by Attorney General Paxton, the City of Denton agreed to maintain its existing sex-specific changing room designations and take multiple steps to ensure compliance with the Texas Women’s Privacy Act, also known as Senate Bill 8. Specifically, the City agreed to maintain its usual signage separating the men’s and women’s changing areas and prevent any alteration or coverage of changing room signs. They also will prohibit renters from operating gender-neutral changing areas on the premises and require event organizers to commit to following Texas law.

The agreement comes after Attorney General Paxton sued the City of Denton and city officials to stop the creation of multiple-occupancy “gender-neutral” changing rooms at the publicly owned, child-friendly swimming facility. Texas law requires publicly owned private spaces, including changing rooms, to be designated on the basis of biological sex and mandates that governmental entities take reasonable steps to prevent individuals of the opposite sex from entering those spaces.

“This is a major victory for the privacy and safety of women and children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The City of Denton has now agreed to follow the law and ensure that men are not allowed in women’s and girl’s changing areas. I will continue to ensure that every government entity in Texas complies with our laws protecting women and children.”