JOINT RELEASE: ICYMI: Bill to Collect Data on Working Conditions and Extreme Temperatures Signed Into Law

DENVER, CO – Legislation to better understand how extreme temperatures impact working conditions and worker safety was signed into law yesterday.





HB26-1272 , sponsored by Senate Assistant Majority Leader Lisa Cutter, D-Jefferson County, and Senator Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, and Representatives Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, and Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, will outline a pathway for Colorado to protect workers from extreme temperatures.





"Every worker deserves safe conditions,” said Cutter. “But that’s not happening in jobs where workers are exposed to extreme heat and cold. Because of the effects of climate change, many workers are being exposed to dangerous weather conditions that can seriously impact their health and livelihood. This new law helps build a resilient future that protects workers."





“Colorado workers are increasingly exposed to dangerous heat and cold as our weather becomes more extreme,” said Froelich. “As federal action to protect our workers has stalled out, this law lays the groundwork for keeping Colorado workers safe from extreme temperatures. Given Colorado’s budget constraints, we’re focused on collecting this important data to help us understand how extreme temperatures impact worker health and safety. Through data collection and creating readily available temperature-related injury and illness prevention plans, we’re moving forward with a law that puts workers first today and creates a roadmap for the future.”





“The federal government has failed to step in to create clear guidelines on safe temperatures for working conditions, so it is up to us to enact protections,” said Weissman. “This new law takes the first step by collecting data on how workers are impacted by extreme temperatures and creating recommendations. This will lay the groundwork for evidence-based policies that keep workers safe amid Colorado’s new normal.”





“There’s a gap in support for Colorado workers exposed to dangerous heat and cold, and we need to do more to keep our workers safe and healthy on the job,” said Velasco. “Colorado is facing a significant budget deficit, so our law focuses on data collection of temperature-related injuries, illnesses and emergencies in workplaces. Climate change is already impacting working conditions and HB26-1272 is the first step toward creating a safer future for Colorado workers.”





The new law will require the state to collect and analyze data on temperature-related injuries, illnesses, and emergencies at worksites, and related workers' compensation in the state. This data will serve as an important baseline for future rulemaking and temperature-related injury prevention planning.





Under the law, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) will develop a model temperature-related injury and illness prevention plan (TRIIPP) by 2028. TRIIPPs typically include methods for cooling down, such as access to water, shade, and gradual acclimatization for workers. Once created, the TRIIPP will be available to lawmakers and employers on CDLE’s public website. CDLE will be responsible for updating the TRIIPP as needed but not less than every five years to meet the needs of workers.





This legislation is the first step toward keeping workers safe on the job by prioritizing education and evidence-gathering that reflect conditions across industries and regions in Colorado. The findings from this law’s implementation will inform future protections and legislation.