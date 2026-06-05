Chairman Arrington on May Jobs Report: “We are at the dawn of the Golden Age of America”

June 05, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics published its May 2026 jobs report. House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) released the following statement:

"Today’s blockbuster jobs report is further proof we are at the dawn of the Golden Age of America, with employers adding a remarkable 172,000 jobs in May—more than double expectations and decisively outperforming forecasts.

"With unemployment holding steady at a low 4.3 percent and four of the five jobs reports this year posting robust gains, the American economy continues to demonstrate extraordinary strength and momentum.

"After years of runaway inflation, stifling interest rates, and excessive regulation under President Biden, America’s job creators are responding to Republican policies that reward work, investment, and innovation.

"By extending tax relief, unleashing American energy, reducing burdensome regulations, and restoring fiscal sanity in Washington, we’re creating the conditions for greater opportunity and lasting prosperity for the American people."

BACKGROUND

Employers added 172,000 jobs in May, more than double the 80,000 expectation from forecasters polled by the Wall Street Journal. This strong rise in payrolls follows large, upwardly revised gains in March (214,000) and April (179,000). Labor force participation held steady at 61.8%.

Leisure and hospitality added 70,000 jobs—well above the 14,000 average monthly gain in the industry 12 months prior, as food and drink services employers expanded their payroll size. Manufacturing employment increased by 7,000 and has grown by 25,000 in 2026.

The labor market continues to gain momentum, with four of the five jobs reports for 2026 posting strong gains and low, stable unemployment.