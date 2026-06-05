Attorney General Tong Statement on Double-Digit Health Insurance Rate Hike Requests

06/05/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding double-digit rate hikes sought by Anthem, ConnectiCare and UnitedHealthcare for individual and small group plans covering approximately 220,000 people across Connecticut.

For individual plans, Anthem is seeking an average increase of 12.8 percent. ConnectiCare is seeking an average increase of 22.7 for individual plans. For small group plans, Anthem is seeking an average increase of 17.4. United Healthcare is seeking an average increase of 18.9 percent.

Pursuant to Connecticut law, in order for these rates to be approved, the Connecticut Insurance Department must determine that these requested rates are not “excessive, inadequate, or unfairly discriminatory.”

“These double-digit demands are unaffordable, excessive, and unacceptable, and we’re going to scrutinize every page of these applications. Year after year, insurers pad these rates with fuzzy math, double-counted costs, and unsupported assumptions. They need to come before the Connecticut Insurance Department prepared to justify every analysis, and they are going to need to explain why they remain utterly unwilling and unable to use their leverage to negotiate with healthcare providers and drive down these runaway healthcare costs,” said Attorney General Tong.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov