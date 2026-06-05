Cole Remarks at FY27 Homeland Security Bill Subcommittee Markup (As Prepared for Delivery)

I would like to first thank Chairman Amodei, Ranking Member Cuellar, Ranking Member DeLauro, and all the members of the subcommittee for being here today. Keeping Americans safe and secure is a fundamental duty, and the measure we are considering is critical to that mission. These aren’t words – they are facts. Everyone in this room understands the stakes – and the consequences of not acting. You have to look no further than to the Senate Democrat DHS shutdown to understand what I mean.

Despite bipartisan efforts to fund the Department of Homeland Security through the regular appropriations process, Senate Democrats refused to advance a bill that would provide certainty for the men and women charged with securing our nation. It was a completely avoidable disruption – and one where the ramifications are still being felt. I said it then, and I will say it again: I am tired of politicians making a political point at the expense of the men and women who show up every single day to do their jobs and keep Americans safe.

At its core, appropriations is about fulfilling Congress's constitutional responsibility. Article I is not optional, and it is certainly not something members should put aside when it becomes politically inconvenient. The power of the purse carries with it an obligation to govern – and this Fiscal Year 2027 bill reflects that responsibility.

This legislation funds every core mission of DHS. It strengthens border security, supports immigration enforcement, and combats fentanyl and other illicit drugs. It reinforces the Trump Administration's efforts that have helped restore operational control of the border – while ensuring the personnel, technology, and resources are in place to sustain that success.

This includes funding to sustain 22,000 Border Patrol Agents and support for needed ICE detention beds, and it doubles the resources for body-worn cameras for DHS personnel we provided last year.

Additionally, the bill enhances America's posture in the Indo-Pacific by providing increased resources for Coast Guard operations to counter China and other adversaries.

Investments in maritime domain awareness, unmanned systems, technology modernization, and an expanded Coast Guard presence in the region help safeguard critical waterways, support allies and partners, and advance U.S. national security interests.

The measure also bolsters our cyber defenses by refocusing resources on protecting federal networks and critical infrastructure from increasingly sophisticated threats posed by nation-state adversaries and criminals.

Finally, the bill ensures states and local communities have the resources they need to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. From firefighters and first responders to emergency managers on the ground, these investments help communities remain resilient when disaster strikes.

Importantly, the measure recognizes that homeland security is not limited to one challenge or one border. It encompasses everything from physical security and immigration enforcement to cyber defense, disaster response, and protecting the American people from emerging threats at home and abroad.

I’d be remiss not to recognize Chairman Amodei.

Mark has always respected this institution and understood that governing requires showing up, doing the work, and making tough decisions. He brings a practical perspective to every challenge, a willingness to say exactly what he thinks, and a commitment to ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly.

As Chairman of this subcommittee, he has navigated some extraordinarily difficult challenges with steady judgment, candor, and a clear focus on results. Through it all, he has never lost sight of our mission – or our responsibility to provide the resources necessary to keep Americans safe.

As the final appropriations bill he will lead in Congress, this measure is a fitting culmination to Mark's service. It reflects the way my friend has always approached public service: respecting the institution, embracing the responsibility, and never shying away from tough decisions.

Congress, this committee, and the appropriations process are stronger because of his leadership. I thank Chairman Amodei, Ranking Member Cuellar, and the subcommittee staff on both sides of the aisle for their hard work, and I look forward to advancing this measure. With that, I yield back.