Drew Davis and Brad Kraut to Livestream a 600-Mile Ride from Boston to Washington, D.C. to Support Disabled Veterans

All proceeds benefit The Limitless Foundation - grants for disabled veterans program

Drew Davis and Brad Kraut to Ride 600 Miles From Boston to Washington, D.C. to Support Disabled Veterans During America's 250th Anniversary Celebration

"If one disabled kid, one struggling veteran, or one person who's been counted out sees this and realizes they're capable of more than they thought, then every mile will be worth it,” — Drew Davis

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drew Davis and Brad Kraut to Ride 600 Miles from Boston to Washington, D.C. to Support Disabled Veterans During America's 250th Anniversary Celebration Miles for Heroes Will Bring Together Athletes, Influencers, Veterans, and a Global Community for a Seven-Day Livestream Benefiting The Limitless Foundation From June 7 through June 14, Drew Davis, founder of STACKED Sauce , comedian, recent Ironman finisher, and disability advocate living with cerebral palsy, alongside Brad Kraut, fitness and motivation lifestyle content creator who founded Kick The Sheets and Academic Weapon, will attempt one of the most ambitious journeys of their lives: livestreaming a 600-mile ride from Boston to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness and funding for disabled veterans.The campaign, known as Miles for Heroes ( www.milesforheroes.org ), presented by STACKED ( www.stackedsauces.com ), Quintana Roo (quintanarootri.com), and Legendz (legendz.com), will take place over seven days and culminate in Washington, D.C. during America's 250th Anniversary celebration. The route will travel through Boston, Connecticut, New York City, and Philadelphia before arriving in the nation's capital. Davis and Kraut will be joined along the route by professional athletes, military veterans, influencers, and supporters from across the country.Miles for Heroes is a campaign of the Limitless Foundation created specifically to support disabled veterans. The campaign aims to raise over $100,000 through their Tiltify campaign to provide grants for disabled veterans looking to accomplish their dreams and goals. Disabled veterans are encouraged to apply for a grant at www.milesforheroes.org The journey will be livestreamed and documented in real time, giving audiences an unprecedented look at the challenges, triumphs, and powerful stories encountered along the way, while shining a spotlight on the sacrifices and resilience of America's disabled veterans."People have spent my entire life telling me what I can't do," said Davis. "This ride isn't about proving them wrong anymore. It's about honoring people who sacrificed for our freedom and showing what's possible when you refuse to let your circumstances define you."Born with cerebral palsy, Davis has built a rapidly growing audience of more than 400,000 followers through his authentic storytelling, humor, and advocacy work. His message has resonated with people far beyond the disability community, inspiring millions through content centered around resilience, perseverance, and living life without limits."I'm forever grateful to not only be friends with Drew, but to work with him to show people that you can do anything you put your mind to," adds Kraut. "Nothing is impossible, and Drew and I are going to prove that with every mile we ride."Kraut, known affectionately as the "Gen Z David Goggins," has amassed over 750,000 followers across all platforms through tentpole fitness challenges each month. He has climbed Mt. Everest on a stair master, swam a half marathon, run 100 miles, lifted a million pounds, spent 24 hours on a treadmill, and completed 10,000 push-ups - all to showcase to his audience that anything is possible.Organizers expect millions of social media impressions and participation from creators, athletes, and supporters nationwide throughout the seven-day event."Drew represents the very best of the American spirit," said Josh Wagner, co-founder of The Limitless Foundation and CEO of Stacked Sauce. "This is about grit, purpose, resilience, and giving back. We wanted to create something that brings people together around a cause that matters while celebrating the freedoms so many veterans fought to protect."The public can follow the journey through a 24/7 livestream, social media updates, community events, and special appearances from athletes, veterans, and creators throughout the ride.In addition to raising funds, the campaign seeks to elevate the stories of disabled veterans and demonstrate the power of determination, community, and service. "If one disabled kid, one struggling veteran, or one person who's been counted out sees this and realizes they're capable of more than they thought, then every mile will be worth it," said Davis.About the OrganizationsMiles for Heroes is a campaign of The Limitless Foundation, a nonprofit empowering people with disabilities through grants and resources. Presenting sponsors include STACKED, a purpose-driven condiment brand that donates to help disabled people chase their dreams; Quintana Roo (quintanarootri.com), a leading triathlon bike brand; and Legendz (legendz.com), a free-to-play social casino and sportsbook in 39 states.

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