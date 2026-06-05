For Immediate Release

June 4, 2026

Contact:

Hannah Ray (Murkowski) at hannah_ray@indian.senate.gov

Mike Inacay (Schatz) at michael_inacay@schatz.senate.gov

SCHATZ, MURKOWSKI HOLD LEGISLATIVE HEARING ON BILLS RELATED TO TRIBAL LAND TRANSFERS AND SETTLEMENTS

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Chairman of the Committee held a legislative hearing to receive testimony on the following bills:

S. 630, Quapaw Tribal Settlement Act of 2025;

S. 1514/H.R. 2389, Quinault Indian Nation Land Transfer Act;

S. 2796, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation Land Exchange Act;

S. 2871/H.R. 2400, Pit River Land Transfer Act of 2025;

S. 3219, Albuquerque Indian School Act of 2025; and

S. 3475/H.R. 2916, a bill to authorize, ratify, and confirm the Agreement of Settlement and Compromise to Resolve the Akwesasne Mohawk Land Claim in the State of New York, and for other purposes.

The Chairman and the Vice Chairman’s opening statements can be found here.

Witnesses included:

Mr. Bryan Mercier , Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C.

, Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C. Mr. John Crockett, Deputy Chief, Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Washington, D.C.

The Chairman and Vice Chairman shared the following statements:

“The bills on today’s agenda would accomplish two important goals: rebuilding Tribal homelands and settling debts owed by the United States,” said Vice Chairman Schatz. “Authorizing land into trust and ratifying settlements between sovereigns are just two examples of how this Committee carries out its role to ensure the federal government lives up to its duties as a trustee. I look forward to working with Chairman Murkowski as the Committee continues its consideration of these bills.”

“Although the bills discussed today address a range of Tribal land issues, they share a common purpose: resolving longstanding challenges through collaboration among Tribes, federal agencies, states, and local communities. I appreciate the testimony provided by our witnesses and their commitment to work with the Committee to move these efforts forward,” said Chairman Murkowski.

Witness testimonies, as written, and an archived video of the hearing can be found here.

The Committee will continue to accept written testimony until June 17, 2026. Testimony may be submitted to testimony@indian.senate.gov.

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