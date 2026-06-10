Ottimate Becomes First AP Platform to Launch MCP Integration, Further Strengthens Conversational AP Offerings

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Ottimate introduces MCP support, giving finance leaders direct access to AP data within the LLM of their choice.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottimate, the leading AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) automation platform, today announced the first Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration in the market, enabling finance leaders to bring AP data directly into Large Language Models (LLMs) for comprehensive financial insights. The announcement is part of Ottimate's 2026 Summer Release, which also includes enhancements to Ottimate Copilot and a new wave of AI capabilities designed to protect profit margins.CFOs and finance leaders increasingly rely on AI assistants like Claude and ChatGPT to ask questions, synthesize data, and drive strategy, but AP data has remained siloed, forcing finance teams to spend 11+ hours a week running reports . With a simple prompt, users can now get critical insights on financial health, cash flow exposure, and payment trends in seconds, a process that historically took days, weeks, or a third-party consultant."CFOs shouldn't have to spend hours pulling together information from different sources," said Shawn Lane, CEO of Ottimate. "By being first to market with an MCP integration, we're giving finance leaders the full picture they need to make confident decisions fast."Ottimate Copilot, the industry's first conversational AP tool, also receives significant upgrades in this release: statement reconciliation support, deeper spend analytics, and a redesigned interface surfacing the metrics customers care about most.Rounding out the Summer Release are two features targeting the most repetitive, error-prone tasks in AP. Risk-based spend approvals automatically flag low-risk transactions, letting approvers focus on what matters and accelerate reimbursements. Autosuggested GL coding for expense submissions cuts manual effort and helps accounting teams close faster with fewer corrections, moving teams closer to truly touchless operations."Every release we ship helps lean teams move quickly, stay focused on high-value work, and never become a bottleneck," said Don Dittmar, Chief Product Officer of Ottimate. "This summer's release delivers that across the entire platform."To learn more, visit ottimate.com

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