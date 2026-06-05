Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the St. Johns River State College District Board of Trustees 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Alexandria Hill and Kevin Payne and the reappointment of Richard Komando, Willard “Jud” Sapp Jr., and Tammy “Chereese” Stewart to the St. Johns River State College District Board of Trustees.

Alexandria Hill

Hill is a Partner at Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Dibenow. Active in her community, she currently serves as a member of the Clay County Development Authority. Hill earned her bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Stetson University and her juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Kevin Payne

Payne is a Senior Manager of Contracting for Imagine 360. Active in his community, he currently serves as the President of the Jacksonville Association of Health Underwriters. Payne earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Texas and his master’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma City University.

Richard Komando

Komando is a Partner and Attorney at Bradley, Garrison & Komando, P.A. Previously, he served as the Circuit Director and Statewide General Counsel for the Fourth Circuit Florida Guardian ad Litem Office and was an Assistant State Attorney for the Fourth Circuit Office of the State Attorney. Komando earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and his master’s degree in business administration from Florida State University and his juris doctor from Loyola University.

Willard “Jud” Sapp Jr.

Sapp is the Owner of W.J. Sapp & Son, Inc. A veteran of the United States Navy, he previously served as a member of the St. Johns County Day School Board of Trustees. Sapp earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Florida State University.

Tammy “Chereese” Stewart

Stewart is the Assistant County Manager for the Clay County Board of County Commissioners. She was previously elected as a Clay County Commissioner and currently serves as a member of the Clay County Development Authority, the Clay County Cattlemen Association, the Clay County Farm Bureau, and the Florida Planning and Zoning Association. Stewart earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and her master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of North Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.