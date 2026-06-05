Trailer Released for 'Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate' Ahead of Fall 2026 Release

Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate Producers Anthony Pernicka and Mark Pulaski

The trailer has arrived for Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate, a supernatural adventure comedy featuring pirate curses, ghosts, & the legends of Key West.

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The official trailer for ' Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate ' has officially been released, offering audiences their first look at the upcoming supernatural adventure comedy set against the haunted backdrop of Key West, Florida.Written and directed by Tony Armer and produced in partnership with iHorror , 'Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate' blends pirate mythology, ghostly thrills, adventure, and comedy into a story inspired by the legends and folklore of the Florida Keys. The film follows a waitress, a ghost tour guide, and an unlucky tourist who accidentally awaken a centuries-old curse tied to the infamous pirate Anne Bonny, unleashing supernatural chaos across the island.The newly released trailer showcases the film's unique mix of ghostly encounters, pirate lore, action, humor, and Key West's distinctive atmosphere. From haunted treasures and restless spirits to eccentric locals and supernatural mayhem, Key of Bones aims to deliver a fun and memorable genre experience. Filmed entirely on location in Key West, the production highlights many of the island's iconic landmarks, colorful history, and legendary ghost stories.The film stars Gina Vitori, Melissa Chick, Jeremy King, Chad Newman, Benjamin Healy, and an ensemble cast of local and national talent.The project also marks a milestone for iHorror as the company expands beyond horror journalism and entertainment media into feature film production. Founded by Anthony Pernicka, iHorror has spent more than a decade covering the horror genre through news, reviews, interviews, podcasts, and original content while building one of the largest horror fan communities online."Key of Bones is the kind of film that reminds us why audiences love genre storytelling," said Anthony Pernicka, producer and founder of iHorror. "It blends adventure, mystery, comedy, and supernatural thrills into a fun, crowd-pleasing experience. We're excited to finally share the trailer and give audiences their first look at the world Tony Armer has brought to life."Director Tony Armer added, "Key West is filled with incredible pirate lore, ghost stories, shipwreck legends, and unforgettable characters. We wanted to capture that spirit and create an entertaining supernatural adventure that audiences will enjoy."'Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate' is scheduled for release in Fall 2026. The film recently screened as part of the Fantastic Pavilion Gala during the Cannes Film Festival and continues to generate interest among fans following coverage from genre and entertainment media outlets.For trailer, cast information, updates, merchandise announcements, and future release details, visit www.KeyOfBones.com About 'Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate':'Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate' is a supernatural adventure comedy written and directed by Tony Armer. Set in Key West, Florida, the film follows a group of unlikely heroes who accidentally unleash an ancient pirate curse tied to the legendary Anne Bonny. Combining pirate mythology, supernatural adventure, comedy, and ghostly thrills, the film is scheduled for release in Fall 2026.

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