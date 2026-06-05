Oops, She Did It Again! Median Home Price Hits Another Record High Under Ayotte

New reporting from WMUR serves as another reminder of everything Kelly Ayotte hasn’t done to help ease New Hampshire’s housing crisis. The median price of a single-family home has risen for 75 straight months, hitting a new record high of $575,000. Experts warn prices could continue to rise due to limited inventory across the state. The “substantial jump” in price now requires families living in the state to scrap together just under $4,000 a month to be able to “afford a median-priced home in the state.” A mere 15% of New Hampshire families earn an annual salary that allows them to buy a home at that price. While housing costs continue to skyrocket across the state, Kelly Ayotte has spent the last two years in the corner office failing to make good on her campaign promise of making life less expensive across New Hampshire. Instead, she’s done the exact opposite – driving up housing costs in communities by slashing millions in funding for affordable housing initiatives. “Housing costs just hit another record high under Kelly Ayotte’s watch, and homeownership keeps slipping further out of reach,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “Slashing funding left and right does nothing to solve this state’s housing crisis. Kelly’s failed record will cost her in November.”

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