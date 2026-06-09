Help a Veteran Trucker Turn Hardship into Jobs — Support LTO Logistics LLC's GoFundMe

FREIGHLINER CASCADIA 126 LTO LOGISTICS LLC TODD AND SON

Veteran trucker Todd Odham needs help buying trucks to create local jobs and put paychecks in families’ hands — donate now to get LTO Logistics LLC rolling.

I drove for 20 years. After a health setback, I’m building a company to create honest jobs and give drivers a chance to succeed. Your gift puts a truck on the road and a paycheck in a family’s hand.” — Todd Odham, Founder of LTO Logistics LLC

KINGSPORT, TN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than two decades behind the wheel, Todd Odham is asking his community and caring Americans to help him turn a health setback and a lifetime of experience into a small business that creates stable jobs and keeps freight moving. Todd founded LTO Logistics LLC to hire local drivers, run safe, dependable freight, and give back to the region that raised him.

About LTO Logistics LLC

A life on the road, a new mission at home.

Todd earned his CDL‑A in 2004 and has spent more than 20 years delivering the goods that communities depend on. When health challenges forced him off the road, he refused to give up on the industry he loves; instead, he turned his experience into a plan to build a company that treats drivers with respect and keeps families working. The company’s mission is to provide reliable, efficient freight transportation while creating local jobs and supporting community growth.

Why this matters now

LTO Logistics LLC is launching a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds so Todd can buy or lease the company’s first semi‑truck and cover the essential startup costs needed to operate under its own authority. The campaign is focused on putting a safe, fuel‑efficient truck on the road so the business can begin hiring qualified CDL drivers and generating steady revenue for the community.

Exactly how donations will be used

Every dollar will be applied directly to launch operations and protect livelihoods. Funds will pay for:

Truck acquisition (purchase or lease‑to‑own of a Freightliner Cascadia 126 with APU).

Insurance, permits, and DOT compliance so the company can legally and safely operate under its own authority.

Branding, safety equipment, and startup operating costs to ensure drivers have reliable, well‑maintained equipment.

Donors will be able to follow progress with regular updates, photos, and receipts so you can see the real impact of your gift.

The impact of your gift

A single truck means more than freight moved — it means a paycheck for a local driver, work for nearby vendors, and a stronger regional economy. LTO Logistics LLC plans to hire professional CDL drivers, pay fairly, and create long‑term opportunities in Tennessee. Your contribution helps turn Todd’s decades of experience into stable jobs and dependable service for shippers and small businesses.

Donation suggestions and how to help:

$25 Helps cover fuel for a local run

$75 Contributes to a driver’s partial paycheck

$250 Pays for a maintenance or safety repair

$1,000 Makes a meaningful dent in truck financing or insurance

Donate now: https://gofund.me/4dccb9137.

Share: If you can’t give, please share this campaign with friends, trucking groups, and local businesses — introductions to brokers or shippers are especially valuable. This campaign is about building something honest and lasting — a company that honors drivers and serves its community.

Call to action: Help a veteran of America’s highways turn a setback into opportunity. Donate, share, or connect Todd with partners who can help get LTO Logistics LLC rolling — one mile, one job, one family at a time.

"Help Todd Get His First Truck and Launch LTO Logistics"

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