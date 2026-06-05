ENDORSEMENT OF DAVID SCOTT FOR ARIZONA HOUSE DISTRICT 10

Why David Scott’s Campaign Matters

The No Labels Party of Arizona: Arizona’s Independent Party, proudly supports David Scott because he represents something increasingly rare in American politics:

A conservative who believes strength does not require extremism.

District 10 is a heavily Republican district. Everyone knows the Democrat has virtually no chance of winning the general election.

And that is exactly the problem.

Because when one party is guaranteed victory, the real election becomes the primary — where a tiny percentage of the public decides who will govern everyone else.

In many districts like this, candidates no longer need to appeal to independents, moderates, or even the broader public. They only need to survive the narrow ideological pressures of a partisan primary electorate.

That system pushes candidates toward outrage instead of leadership.

Toward purity tests instead of problem solving.

Toward performance instead of governance.

David Scott offers another path.

David Scott grew up on a small family farm in rural Louisiana, where his family had worked the land for generations. His mother, who was a teacher for 33 years, served in the Air Force. His father was in the Navy. He was raised to show up, work hard, and care deeply for the town you live in.

David serves on the campus council at Central Christian Church, one of Mesa’s anchor congregations since 1959, the equivalent of a deacon, and has led Bible studies and men’s ministry there. His faith shapes how he leads at work and in the community. He describes it simply: hearing and doing the word.

That discipline drove him to build First Western Bank and Trust’s Arizona division from the ground up, focused specifically on serving small businesses and nonprofits, the organizations that form the foundation of the local economy but are often overlooked by larger institutions. He currently serves on four nonprofit boards across the Valley, including substituting in Mesa schools for a year to understand the classroom firsthand.

He represents conservative principles without falling into the politics of constant anger and division.

That distinction matters.

Because many voters in District 10 are conservative, but they are exhausted by politics becoming a permanent blood sport.

They want leaders who are serious.

Not politicians trapped in the incentive structure of partisan theater.

David Scott’s candidacy gives Republicans, independents, and even moderate Democrats a place to vote FOR something instead of simply against someone else.

He creates competition where none would otherwise exist.

And competition improves democracy.

Without independent candidates like David Scott, many districts become politically closed systems — where the only real debate happens inside partisan factions, and the general public is left choosing between inevitability and irrelevance.

That is unhealthy for Arizona.

And it is unhealthy for the country.

The Arizona Independent Party believes democracy works best when candidates must persuade a broader public — not just the most ideological corners of a primary electorate.

David Scott represents the kind of candidate who can help move politics back toward seriousness, stability, and solutions.

Not because he abandons conservative values — but because he demonstrates those values do not require extremism.

That is why his campaign matters.