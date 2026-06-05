ENDORSEMENT OF JASON LAFOREST FOR ARIZONA SENATE DISTRICT 5

No Labels Party of Arizona: Arizona’s Independent Party, Endorses Jason LaForest for Senate in Legislative District 5

No Labels Party of Arizona: Arizona’s Independent Party, is proud to endorse Jason LaForest for the Arizona Senate in Legislative District 5. Jason LaForest represents exactly why independent candidates matter.

Today, nearly 80% of Arizona’s legislative districts have been drawn or politically structured to the point where the real election is no longer the general election — it is the partisan primary. In many districts, whoever wins a low-turnout primary effectively wins the seat.

That is not healthy for democracy.

And Legislative District 5 is a perfect example.

Without Jason LaForest in this race, the Democratic nominee for Senate in LD5, would effectively run unopposed in the primary and general election. This happens because with gerrymandering all the democratic candidate had to do was be far enough left that no one would challenge her in the primary, and a Republican can’t win the district. This results in only the 6% of the voters who vote in the primary have representation. That means the system no longer rewards candidates for appealing to independents, moderates, or even broad coalitions of voters.

Instead, it rewards candidates for appealing to the most ideologically intense factions inside their own party.

That is how polarization grows.

That is how compromise disappears.

And that is how large portions of the public lose meaningful representation.

Jason LaForest changes that equation.

His candidacy creates a viable alternative for independents, moderates, and Republicans in a district where many voters otherwise would have no meaningful voice in the general election at

He is not running as a spoiler.

He is running because voters deserve competition, accountability, and another serious option.

Jason grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. He is an Eagle Scout, an avid outdoorsman, and has lived in Legislative District 5 since 2014. He has spent years serving inside the Arizona government at the highest levels of financial administration, including as Chief Financial Officer for the Arizona State Hospital, the Arizona Corporation Commission, and the Arizona Department of Gaming.

Through those experiences, he witnessed firsthand how government agencies often become incapable of solving even basic problems when public administration becomes consumed by politics instead of performance.

He fought the bureaucracy.

He saw how partisan incentives prevent lasting reform and make it nearly impossible to solve major long-term challenges.

And he came to a conclusion shared by millions of Americans:

Neither political party, as currently structured, has demonstrated the ability to consistently solve the major problems facing our state and nation.

Jason LaForest believes Arizona needs leaders willing to think independently, work across political lines, and focus on practical solutions instead of partisan warfare.

That is why his candidacy matters.

Jason reflects his belief that Americans are hungry for a new kind of politics built around collaboration, reform, and problem-solving rather than ideological tribalism.

The Arizona Independent Party’s endorsement process is not based on ideological purity or blind loyalty to party labels. It is based on whether candidates demonstrate the character, independence, and willingness to govern differently.

Jason embodies the values contained in our pledge:

Respect for those with different viewpoints.

Support for meaningful political reform.

A commitment to problem-solving over partisan theater.

A belief that public service should place citizens ahead of political machines.

At a time when so many voters feel politically left out, Jason LaForest represents something increasingly rare in American politics: competence without tribalism.

Arizona deserves leaders who can challenge broken systems instead of simply inheriting them.

That is why the Arizona Independent Party is proud to endorse Jason LaForest for State Senate in Legislative District 5.

Because the future of Arizona will not be rebuilt by people protecting political tribes.