ENDORSEMENT OF ANTHONY RAMIREZ FOR ARIZONA SENATE DISTRICT 12

From No Labels Party of Arizona: Arizona’s Independent Party

No Labels Party of Arizona: Arizona’s Independent Party, is proud to endorse Anthony Ramirez for the Arizona Senate in Legislative District 12, representing the Ahwatukee, Tempe, Chandler Area.

Anthony Ramirez, an Ahwatukee resident, represents something larger than a single campaign. He represents the reason the Independent movement must exist.

District 12 is almost perfectly divided between Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. It is a district that should demand coalition-building, persuasion, and accountability to a broad range of voters.

But because the Democratic candidate is effectively unopposed within her party, the current system eliminates the need for real competition.

In today’s political structure, victory often depends not on persuading the majority of voters, but on surviving a low-turnout partisan primary where a tiny percentage of the electorate decides the outcome. In many districts, fewer than 6% of voters effectively determine who will hold office.

Once that primary is over, the general election becomes little more than a formality.

That is not healthy democracy.

It creates a system where candidates are rewarded for appealing to ideological extremes instead of building consensus across the community. It sidelines independents, moderates, and even members of the opposing party whose voices no longer matter in the process. The Democrat running for Senate thought she had no need to campaign in a general election.

Anthony Ramirez changes that equation.

He is not a protest candidate.

He is the only candidate in this race who forces real competition for the votes of independents, moderates, and Republicans.

For the first time in this election, voters in District 12 will have a candidate who must speak to everyone — not just to a partisan base.

Anthony’s life and career uniquely prepare him for that role.

As a police officer, he developed a strong understanding of public safety, order, and the realities facing working communities. That experience gave him an instinctive respect for accountability and personal responsibility.

As a trial attorney, he has defended individuals whose rights were violated and represented people who felt powerless against larger systems. That work deepened his understanding of fairness, civil liberties, and equal justice.

Those experiences do not place Anthony neatly into the ideological boxes demanded by modern party politics — and that is precisely the point.

Independent candidates have the freedom to think independently.

They can disagree with President Trump without having to demonize everyone who supports him. They can respect conservative concerns about crime and economic stability while also recognizing the importance of civil rights and human dignity. They are not forced into partisan loyalty tests simply to survive a primary election.

That is the future the Arizona Independent Party believes America desperately needs.

Anthony first became involved with our movement when he stepped forward — on a pro bono basis — to help challenge efforts to strip the Independent Party of its very name. In doing so, he saw firsthand how deeply the political system discriminates against independent voters and candidates.

Today, Democrats and Republicans need roughly 6,000 signatures to qualify for statewide office in Arizona. Independents often need more than 45,000. That’s why the No Labels Party of Arizona, Arizona’s Independent Party, was organized.

The system is designed to protect the two major parties from competition.

Anthony Ramirez decided not merely to fight that system in court — but to challenge it directly by running for office himself. He did so with much encouragement from us.

And there is something even larger at stake in this race.

If Anthony Ramirez wins in a year when Democrats are expected to gain legislative seats, he could become the deciding vote that prevents either party from holding unchecked power. He could force the creation of coalition governance — where Democrats and Republicans must negotiate, cooperate, and solve problems together rather than simply dictate outcomes through partisan majorities.

That possibility terrifies the political establishment.

To us, it represents hope.

Because the Arizona Independent Party was not created to become another tribe in America’s political war. We were created because millions of Americans no longer feel represented by a system built entirely around partisan combat.

We believe Arizona — and America — need leaders willing to govern beyond party labels. This

is inherent in the pledge our candidates take.

Anthony Ramirez is that kind of leader.