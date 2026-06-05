Coming Soon: Dr. Angel A. Diaz's New Book Explains the Hidden War for Innovation, Security, and Power

“The Vanishing Edge” is a timely examination of espionage, innovation, and the race for technological superiority in the 21st century

The real question is how fast we can protect, transition, integrate, and operationalize technology before an adversary exploits or counters it.” — Dr. Angel A. Diaz

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) , in collaboration with Bravo Zulu Publishers , is proud to announce the forthcoming publication of “The Vanishing Edge: Espionage, Innovation, and the Battle for Power,” a major new work by defense and intelligence expert Dr. Angel A. Diaz.Scheduled for release in late 2026, the book examines one of the defining strategic challenges of our time: preserving America's technological edge and innovation leadership amid intensifying great-power competition.For nearly a century, the United States has relied on technological superiority to defend its interests, deter adversaries, and project power worldwide. From the Manhattan Project to stealth aircraft, advanced intelligence capabilities, and cyber dominance, America's edge has shaped the outcome of conflicts and secured its position as a global leader. Yet today, that advantage faces unprecedented pressure from state-directed technology acquisition, espionage, cyber operations, supply chain vulnerabilities, and rapidly advancing competitors.In “The Vanishing Edge,” Dr. Diaz traces the rise of American technological supremacy, explores the forces eroding it, and offers a practical roadmap for rebuilding and protecting the nation's strategic advantage. Through a comprehensive examination of intelligence, industrial capacity, emerging technologies, security, and geopolitical competition, the book reveals the hidden struggle shaping the future balance of power.A U.S. Navy veteran, Dr. Diaz brings more than 20 years of experience advising federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other national security organizations. His expertise spans cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, advanced analytics, emerging technologies, next-generation weapon systems, and organizational transformation. He holds a Doctor of Education in Executive Leadership from The George Washington University, along with graduate degrees in business and information systems.Dr. Diaz remains actively engaged in leading defense and national security discussions. In 2026, he participated in the Hemispheric Security Conference (HSC), hosted by Florida International University and the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, one of the hemisphere's premier forums for dialogue on security, defense, and geopolitical strategy. As a panelist in “The Future of Warfare: Space, Cyber, and Autonomous Systems,” he discussed how artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, autonomous systems, and other emerging technologies are changing modern conflict, military readiness, and national defense.From Innovation to Operational AdvantageThe book arrives at a particularly consequential moment. Just days before the announcement, Dr. Diaz published his analysis, “Innovation Is Not Enough: Securing the Path from Discovery to Operational Advantage,” in which he argued that technological breakthroughs alone no longer guarantee strategic superiority.The article highlighted several themes that serve as the intellectual foundation of “The Vanishing Edge.” Among its central arguments is the warning that America's greatest vulnerability may not be a lack of innovation, but rather the growing gap between discovery and deployment.“Innovation is not enough,” Dr. Diaz wrote. “The real question is how fast we can protect, transition, integrate, and operationalize technology before an adversary exploits or counters it.”While the United States continues to generate world-class research and breakthrough technologies, competitors increasingly exploit espionage, cyber operations, supply chain weaknesses, and technology acquisition strategies to shorten development cycles and erode America's advantage.Dr. Diaz further argues that strategic competitors do not need to out-invent the United States to outmaneuver it. They can observe, steal, adapt, and develop countermeasures while promising American technologies remain trapped between research, acquisition, testing, and operational adoption.Another theme explored in both the article and the book is that security cannot be treated as an afterthought. Cybersecurity, research protection, counterintelligence awareness, supply chain resilience, workforce readiness, and disciplined technology transition must become essential components of the innovation lifecycle from the very beginning.These ideas are developed throughout “The Vanishing Edge,” which examines the historical foundations of America's technological power, the rise of state-directed acquisition systems among peer competitors, the vulnerabilities of globalization, the challenges posed by emerging technologies, and the critical need to reconnect innovation with operational advantage.“The future will not be decided by invention alone,” Dr. Diaz argues. “It will be decided by the organizations that can secure innovation, accelerate transition, and deliver operational advantage before adversaries can exploit the gap.”“The Book We Need Now”According to MSI² leadership, the book represents one of the most important contributions to current debates surrounding national security, technological competition, and strategic resilience.“If the defining national security question of the last century was how to innovate, the defining question of this century is how to protect innovation and convert it into an enduring strategic advantage,” said Dr. Rafael Marrero, Founder and Chief Economist of MSI².“‘The Vanishing Edge’ is the book we need now,” he added. “Dr. Diaz combines historical perspective, operational experience, technical expertise, and strategic vision to explain one of the most consequential challenges facing the United States and its allies.”Part warning, part roadmap, and part call to action, “The Vanishing Edge” is expected to become essential reading for policymakers, military leaders, intelligence professionals, technology executives, researchers, and citizens seeking to understand the future of power, security, and innovation.About the AuthorDr. Angel A. Diaz is a Senior Fellow and Chief Technology & Innovation Officer (CTIO) at the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²), a U.S. Navy veteran, and a defense and intelligence executive with more than twenty years of experience advising government and industry leaders on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing, emerging technologies, and defense modernization. His career bridges military service, advanced research, technology innovation, and executive leadership.As MSI²'s Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Dr. Diaz leads the Institute's Cyber, AI & Emerging Technologies portfolio. His areas of responsibility include cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud technologies, critical infrastructure security, digital sovereignty, information operations support, technology modernization, and technology policy. Through this role, he helps shape MSI²'s research, analysis, and strategic engagement on the technologies that will define the future security environment.About MSI²The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) is a nonpartisan think tank dedicated to advancing strategic intelligence, national security analysis, economic security, and policy research through rigorous scholarship, professional expertise, and public engagement.About Bravo Zulu PublishersBravo Zulu Publishers specializes in publishing works that advance professional knowledge, leadership, national security, military affairs, intelligence studies, and strategic thinking for policymakers, practitioners, and the broader public.

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