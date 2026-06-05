Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Recap – Week of June 1, 2026

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture

On Thursday, June 4, the Committee on Agriculture held a full committee hearing "For the Purpose of Receiving Testimony from the Honorable Brooke L. Rollins, Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture." In this annual hearing, Secretary Rollins provided an update of USDA’s actions in the last year, including its employee reorganization plan, its efforts to contain the spread of New World screwworm, and its work to implement legislation with historic impacts on agriculture, including the Working Families Tax Cuts, which significantly expanded farm safety net programs.



Appropriations

On Tuesday, June 2, the Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs held a budget hearing on the State Department with Secretary Rubio. Testimony and member questions centered on refocusing U.S. foreign policy and resources on core national security priorities, strengthening alliances, and countering threats from adversaries. The conclusion was clear: no more unfocused spending, no more blank checks, and no more policies that fail to deliver. We are directing resources to the highest impact national security and economic priorities.



On Tuesday, June 2, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies held an oversight hearing on the Department of Justice with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. Discussion focused on DOJ’s efforts to combat violent crime, dismantle drug cartels, curb the flow of fentanyl, support law enforcement, and ensure federal resources are used effectively to keep American communities safe. Members also examined implementation of congressional priorities and the status of key public safety and justice programs.On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on Appropriations held a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Bill and Fiscal Year 2027 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Bill. Taken together, the bills advance priorities including responsible stewardship of public lands and natural resources, infrastructure modernization, transportation safety, housing assistance, and investments that support strong and resilient communities. Following debate and consideration of amendments, both measures were successfully reported.

On Friday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security and the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies held a joint markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Bill and Fiscal Year 2027 Homeland Security Bill. Comprehensively, the measures invest in the health, education, and well-being of the American people while strengthening border security, supporting frontline personnel, and enhancing the nation's preparedness and resilience. Both bills were successfully reported to the full committee.



Armed Services

On Thursday, June 4, the Committee on Armed Services held a full committee markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2027. The FY27 NDAA authorizes $1.15 in discretionary funding, delivering on President Trump’s commitment to bring defense spending up to 4.5% of our GDP, and to reach a topline investment of $1.5 trillion in FY27. It strengthens our ability to deter our enemies, gives servicemembers the support they need to defend our nation, and replenishes key stockpiles–restocking the Arsenal of Freedom.

Revitalizing the defense industrial base is a central goal of the FY27 NDAA, which has been hollowed out after years of underinvestment. The FY27 NDAA expands U.S. production capacity, unleashes private sector investment, opens the door to new and innovative entrants, reduces needless regulations, and creates thousands of skilled jobs for Americans. Importantly, it increases all servicemembers’ pay by 5 to 7% and improves housing, education, and access to childcare for military families. The FY27 NDAA ensures our warfighters have the capabilities they need to prevail in future conflicts by accelerating innovation and prioritizing cutting-edge technologies like hypersonics and autonomous systems.



Education & Workforce

On Wednesday, June 3, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development held a hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America: Higher Education in the Age of AI." This was the Committee’s seventh hearing in its AI series. The hearing focused on how artificial intelligence is changing higher education. Lawmakers discussed how colleges can use AI to improve learning, prepare students for the jobs of the future, and keep America competitive. As AI reshapes the economy, the challenge is making sure students graduate with the skills they need to succeed in an AI-driven workforce.



Energy & Commerce

On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions held a hearing called "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the NLRB." For the first time in nearly 20 years, leaders of the NLRB appeared before the Committee. For years the Biden-Harris NLRB put union leaders ahead of workers by making it easier to unionize without a secret-ballot vote and expanding union power through controversial decisions. Because the NLRB sets the rules that govern workers’ rights and unions, its policies affect millions of Americans. The issue is simple: workers—not union leaders or government bureaucrats—should have the final say over whether they join a union.

On Wednesday, June 3, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade held a hearing called "Examining Legislation to Establish a Federal Comprehensive Privacy and Data Security Law." The hearing covered the SECURE Data Act which creates a single, federal privacy standard that has robust protections for consumers, while giving businesses the certainty they need to invest and grow.



On Wednesday, June 3, the Subcommittee on Environment held a hearing called "Rules of the Road: Examining Legislation to Modernize the Clean Air Act's Mobile Source Requirements." The Clean Air Act is overly burdensome and raises costs for hardworking families across the country. The Committee examined ways to modernize the Clean Air Act and continue to deliver real relief for everyday Americans.

On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology held a hearing called "Where Are We?: Examining Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Capabilities in the United States." We rely on GPS every single day, from navigation to national defense, but lack a backup system in case of failure. America needs a redundant system to protect everyday life in case of military attack, jamming by nefarious actors, or other failure.



Chairmen Guthrie, Joyce, and Latta also sent a letter requesting the Investigation of foreign adversaries’ efforts to block American data center buildout.

Financial Services On Thursday, June 4, the Committee on Financial Services held a full committee hearing called "Oversight of Prudential Regulators." The Full Committee, led by Chairman French Hill (AR-02), examined the prudential regulators’ efforts to tailor regulatory frameworks to today’s financial system while promoting economic growth, maintaining fiscal stability, and fostering innovation, and showcased how the Main Street Capital Access Act complements those efforts.





Foreign Affairs



On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on Foreign Affairs held a On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on Foreign Affairs held a full committee hearing called "Department of State FY 2027 Budget Request: A Commitment to America First Foreign Policy." During his opening remarks, Chairman Mast underscored President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s success in putting America First. On Thursday, June 4, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee held a hearing called "Beijing’s Poison Pipeline: The CCP’s Role in the Fentanyl Crisis." Members examined China's role in the fentanyl crisis, and the positive steps President Trump has taken to impose real consequences on the CCP for their role in flooding American communities with fentanyl.





Homeland Security



On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on Homeland Security held a On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on Homeland Security held a full committee hearing called "A Review of the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the Department of Homeland Security." DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar discussed the critical security preparations already underway to safeguard upcoming major historic events, including counter-drone capabilities, transportation security enhancements, and law enforcement coordination. Secretary Mullin emphasized that repeated funding disruptions have placed a strain on the DHS workforce, creating recruitment and retention challenges at a time when the nation faces an increasingly complex threat environment. On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection held a hearing called "The AI Security Landscape: How Frontier Models, Agentic AI, and AI Coding Tools Are Reshaping Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Resilience." Leaders from Google, the Frontier Model Forum, Corridor Security, and the Electronic Frontier Foundation joined the Committee to discuss how AI is both strengthening our cyber defenses and enabling cybercriminals. The hearing follows a series of Committee engagements with leading AI and cybersecurity stakeholders, including roundtables, a demonstration, and briefings to better understand how advanced AI capabilities are changing the national security and cyber threat landscape.



House Administration



On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on House Administration held a

On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on House Administration held a full committee hearing called “Oversight of the Architect of the Capitol: Addressing Past Lessons, Present Projects, and Future Challenges.”



Judiciary On Wednesday, June 3, the Judiciary Committee held a full committee markup on the following measures:

H.R. 8481, the Kayleigh’s Law Act of 2026 (Hamadeh) This act aims to protect victims by providing lifetime, no-contact orders against convicted felons of sexual or violent crimes.

H. J. Res. 1, Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to require that the Supreme Court of the United States be composed of nine justices (Biggs) This resolution aims to formally set the Supreme Court at nine justices.

H.R. 5437, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Stone Slab Products Act (McClintock) This act will prohibit civil actions brought against a manufacturer or seller of a stone slab product for harm resulting from a third-party using their products.

H.R. 175, the Deport Alien Gang Members Act (McClintock) This act will make illegal aliens who are convicted of a crime or associated with criminal gangs inadmissible for entry in the United States.

H.R. 1869, the Protecting American Industry and Labor from International Trade Crimes Act of 2025 (Hinson) This act aims at defending the US against international trade crimes and suspicious trade practices.





On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet held a hearing called "Medicines and IP: Balancing Innovation and Access," which examined how to balance robust patent rights with greater access to affordable medicines, like generics and biosimilars, to sustain the United States' innovative edge in today's environment.

Natural Resources On Wednesday, June 3, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries held a legislative hearing on the following measures:

H.R. 2406, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention Improvements Act of 2025 (Bonamici)

H.R. 8401, To amend the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 to allow the transport, purchase, and sale of pelts of, and handicrafts, garments, and art produced from, Southcentral and Southeast Alaska northern sea otters that are taken for subsistence purposes (Begich)

H.R. 8542, the Offshore Parity Act of 2026 (Ezell)

H.R. 8904, To amend the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act to provide for the regulation of fishing in marine national monuments (Radewagen)

These bills will restore sound science and transparency for fisheries management, promote state management of marine resources and affirm Alaska Native cultural activities.





On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands held an oversight hearing called "The State of Our Nation’s Federal Forests and Outlook for the 2026 Wildfire Year." The hearing examined the condition of America’s federal forests, preparations for the 2026 wildfire season, the ongoing efforts to improve forest health and reduce wildfire threats through active management, and received testimony from U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz.



Oversight and Government Reform On Wednesday, June 3, the Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses held a hearing called "Universal Basic Fraud: Vulnerabilities in Medicaid Waiver Programs." During the hearing, members examined fraud in Ohio’s Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) waiver program that pays people to visit beneficiaries to perform personal care services such as cooking, cleaning, and other household chores.





On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Government Operations held a On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Government Operations held a hearing called "Hearing with the Commissioners of the Postal Regulatory Commission" to build on the Subcommittee’s broader work examining the U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) ongoing financial challenges and identifying ways to improve service and increase revenue. In the hearing, members heard from PRC Commissioners about steps being taken to address USPS’s well-documented financial issues and improve service delivery to Americans across all parts of the country.



Rules On Tuesday, June 2, the Committee on Rules met on the following measures:

H.R. 8646, the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agency Appropriations Act, 2027 (Harris)

H.R. 7726, the Stop Child Care Scams Act of 2026 (Miller)

H.R. 7892, the No Aid for Ghost Students Act of 2026 (Owens)

H.R. 8872, the Preventing Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in TANF Act (Carey)

On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on Rules met on the following measure:

H. Res. 1336 - Provides that the requirement of clause 6(a) of rule XIII for a two-thirds vote to consider a report from the Committee on Rules on the same day it is presented to the House is waived with respect to any resolution reported through the legislative day of June 5, 2026, relating to a measure providing for reconciliation pursuant to title II of S. Con. Res. 33 (Foxx)

This week, the Committee on Rules met twice to report out legislation designed to support rural communities, stop fraud, and grant same-day authority for a reconciliation measure. Members discussed Buy American requirements and the importance of connectivity in rural areas. Rules Republicans detailed the troubling levels of fraud discovered across the country and asserted that any waste of tax dollars is simply unacceptable in the eyes of everyday Americans. Finally, the Committee discussed the need to move quickly regarding any Senate action on fully funding ICE and CBP.





Science, Space, and Technology On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Environment held a hearing called "Advancing Environmental Protection Through Science and Technology." The purpose of this hearing was to discuss and review the science and technology activities at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), including the new Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions, and how it relates to the Agency’s long-term research and development efforts for emerging environmental concerns and the use of science in the Agency’s regulatory decision-making processes.



Select Committee on China On Tuesday, June 2, the Select Committee Chairman introduced the Biotech Investment National Security Act (BINSA) to ensure American investment in adversary biotechnology is subject to the review requirements of the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security (COINS) Act. This would apply to biotechnology, including pharmaceutical development, biologics manufacturing, and clinical research and development. On Wednesday, June 3, the Select Committee Chairman introduced the bipartisan Guarding the U.S. Against Adversarial Robotics Dominance (GUARD) Act to stop Chinese robots. The legislation requires scrutiny of robots made by China and other foreign adversaries and would prohibit the importation of robots determined to be a national security threat to the United States. On Thursday, June 4, the Select Committee hosted a bipartisan press conference honoring the legacy of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, and the courageous individuals who still face transnational repression from the CCP 37 years later. Special guests included Arthur Liu, proud dad to Olympic Champion figure skater Alysa Liu, and former U.S. Army Chaplain Yan Xiong.





Small Business On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on Small Business held a full committee hearing called "Restoring America's Industrial Base: The Role of Small Businesses in National Security." The purpose of this hearing was to examine the critical role small businesses play in restoring and strengthening the American DIB through their contributions in innovation, critical technology development, and support for national security. The hearing highlighted federal pathways and resources that enable small business participation in the defense industrial base.





Transportation and Infrastructure On Wednesday, June 3, the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee held a hearing called "Future of United States Maritime: Review of Fiscal Year 2027 Maritime Administration and Federal Maritime Commission Budget Requests." Subcommittee Republicans covered a range of issues, including the Trump Administration’s and Congress’ work to promote building ships domestically, training more mariners, increasing the U.S. flag fleet, identifying new sources of cargo, and reinvigorating the American maritime industrial base.





On Thursday, June 4, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee held a On Thursday, June 4, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee held a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Views and Estimates of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, highlighting the Committee’s BUILD America 250 Act, which provides core infrastructure investments for the nation’s roads, bridges, and other surface transportation infrastructure; historic investments in the U.S. Coast Guard and the nation’s air traffic control system through last year’s budget reconciliation process; and ongoing work to advance the next Water Resources Development Act, pipeline safety legislation, a FEMA reform bill, important aviation safety legislation, and more. The Committee also officially welcomed Rep. Clay Fuller to T&I and approved updated subcommittee rosters. On Thursday, June 4, the Aviation Subcommittee held a hearing called "Connecting Rural America to the National Airspace System." Subcommittee Republicans highlighted the value of small and rural community airports that serve 46 million Americans, the role they play in their communities, and the challenges they face in maintaining and expanding access.





Ways and Means On Thursday, June 4, the Committee on Ways and Means held a full committee hearing with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Ways and Means Republicans highlighted the tax relief delivered by the Working Families Tax Cuts to workers, families, farmers, small businesses, and manufacturers during this week’s hearing with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Ahead of the hearing, the Treasury Department released data showing 70 percent of tax filers who received a tax cut earned less than $100,000, destroying a Democrat talking point that Republican tax cuts targeted at waiters, factory workers, and seniors solely benefited billionaires. The hearing examined how pro-family, pro-worker, pro-growth policies gave working families more money through historic tax refunds and bigger paychecks while boosting manufacturing and investment in the United States.



###