*Update – Victim Identified* State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash on Oak Road in Bridgeville
Date Posted: Friday, June 5th, 2026
The Delaware State Police have identified 17-year-old Kensley Ramirez-Ramirez of Lewes, Delaware, as the person who died in the fatal crash Thursday morning on Oak Road in Bridgeville.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell by calling (302) 703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.
If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.
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