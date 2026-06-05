State Police Arrest Wilmington Man Following Multi-Month Drug Dealing Investigation

Date Posted: Friday, June 5th, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 49-year-old Hector Soriano-Carela, from Wilmington, Delaware, in connection with a multi-month narcotics distribution investigation.

Beginning in January 2026, the Delaware State Police Special Investigations Unit opened an investigation after learning Soriano-Carela was selling narcotics throughout the area. During the investigation, detectives saw Soriano-Carela drive a Honda Civic to various locations and make several drug transactions. Detectives further determined Soriano-Carela lived at a house in the 200 block of North Broom Street in Wilmington and obtained a search warrant for both the residence and the vehicle.

On June 4, 2026, with the assistance the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team and the Wilmington Police Department, investigators executed the search warrant and took Soriano-Carela into custody without incident. During searches of the residence and the Honda, investigators recovered the following items:

-Approximately 5.12 grams of suspected crack cocaine

-Approximately 1.75 grams of suspected cocaine

-Over $1,200 in suspected drug proceeds

-Multiple cellphones belonging to Soriano-Carela

-Drug packaging materials

Soriano-Carela was taken to Troop 2 where he was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $92,100 cash bond.

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 9 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.