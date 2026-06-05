ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the state’s legal community raised a total of $747,944.58 during the 15th annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy – a 12-day fundraising competition to benefit Georgia’s nine regional food banks. This represents the equivalent of nearly three million meals for Georgia’s regional food banks to then distribute to children, seniors, veterans, and families in all 159 counties.

Since its inception in 2012, the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy has donated the equivalent of nearly 32 million meals to food banks across the state.

“For fifteen years, Georgia's legal community has united to fight hunger and support children, seniors, veterans, and families experiencing food insecurity,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “What began as a friendly competition has grown into one of the nation's most successful legal-community fundraising campaigns – demonstrating the power of service, leadership and collaboration. We are grateful to all those who participated and encourage Georgians to continue to support the local food bank in your region.”

The annual competition is open to all lawyers in Georgia, and all of the funds collected are donated to the regional food bank that serves each participant’s respective community. This year, a total 114 law firms and legal organizations, representing 9,344 members of Georgia’s legal community, competed for the fundraiser’s two grand prize awards: the Attorney General’s Cup awarded to the team with the most points per person and the Bar President’s Award given to the team with the most overall points. For every $1 raised, teams earned four points in the competition.

“The 2026 Legal Food Frenzy is an inspiring display of the leadership and generosity of Georgia’s legal community,” said Feeding Georgia’s Executive Director Julie Kuykendall. “From the Georgia mountains to our coast, the efforts from this competition have raised enough to provide hundreds of thousands of meals across the state – and that impact is real for families facing hunger. We are especially grateful to our longtime partners at the Attorney General’s Office, the State Bar, and the Young Lawyers Division for continuing to champion this cause. Thank you to every participant for stepping up. Your efforts are helping us build a stronger, more food-secure Georgia.”

Habachy Law of Atlanta won the Attorney General’s Cup, earning 208,422 points. Greenberg Traurig won the Bar President’s Award, earning 259,373 points. Additional winners were crowned in seven award categories based on organization type and size.

“On behalf of the YLD, I would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Legal Food Frenzy,” said YLD Co- Chair John Wareham. “Fifteen years of providing critical aid to Georgia families is a significant milestone, and none of this is possible without the unflinching support of the Georgia legal community. This competition continues to stand out as a paragon of the positive change we are capable of enacting in our great state, and Alexa and I are humbled to have been able to observe this unfold in real time. Thanks to your efforts, we have provided nearly 3 million meals to Georgia families. As every act of kindness begets another, we hope to continue to build upon this momentum and create a better Georgia for us all.”

The Legal Food Frenzy is spearheaded by a team of young lawyers who oversee the promotion of the competition across the state. The 2026 efforts were led by the Young Lawyers Division President Veronica Cox and the Legal Food Frenzy Co-Chairs, Alexa Dato-Caudell and John Wareham, as well as regional representatives listed online.

A complete list of the 15th Annual Legal Food Frenzy winners can be found on the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy website.