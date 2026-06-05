DGS Marks Major Construction Milestone for Fort Lincoln Campus Improvement Project

The new Fort Lincoln Campus will bring recreation, early childhood education, and community space together under one roof.

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Department of General Services (DGS), the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker, MCN Build, and community stakeholders celebrated the topping out of the new Fort Lincoln Campus Improvement Project in Ward 5.

Over the past decade, Mayor Muriel Bowser has invested more than $600 million to modernize recreation centers across the District. The ceremonial beam signing marks the next chapter in that work, highlighting a $50.8 million investment that is transforming the former Thurgood Marshall Elementary School into a world-class recreation and early childhood education campus for the Fort Lincoln community.

“This project represents the very best of what DGS does, which is building spaces that matter to DC families,” said DGS Director Delano Hunter. “We are proud to work alongside the general contractors, architects, project managers, and CBE partners helping bring this transformational project this far. Together, we are creating opportunities, investing in local businesses, and delivering a space that will serve the Fort Lincoln community in many different ways.”

Once complete, the new 44,000 square foot facility will feature a full gymnasium with DPR’s only elevated indoor walking and running track, racquetball courts, an indoor fitness center, demonstration kitchen, multipurpose rooms, senior lounge, and an early childhood education center.

The project also includes significant improvements to the surrounding 20-acre park, including new playgrounds, pavilions, walking paths, resurfaced tennis courts, and upgraded site amenities.

“Reaching this milestone is an exciting moment for Fort Lincoln,” said DPR Director Thennie Freeman. “This new campus will offer residents of every age a place to learn, play, and connect — from early childhood education to recreation and wellness programs. We are proud to work with our partners to deliver a modern, welcoming space that will support families and strengthen this community for years to come.”

The Fort Lincoln Campus Improvement Project continues the District’s broader commitment to modernizing public facilities and investing in neighborhood amenities across all eight wards.

Once complete, the campus will serve as a central hub for recreation, wellness, learning, and community connection in Ward 5. To learn more and follow future updates on the Fort Lincoln project, visit www.dgs.dc.gov.

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