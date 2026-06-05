Arizona Enacts New Law Cracking Down on Nicotine Products Targeting Kids

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – House Bill 4001, sponsored by State Representative Jeff Weninger, has been signed into law, creating new protections against underage nicotine sales and stronger accountability for manufacturers and distributors.

The new law establishes statewide standards for alternative nicotine products, including licensing requirements for manufacturers and distributors, expanded enforcement authority for the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control, and stricter standards for alternative nicotine products sold in Arizona.

HB 4001 prohibits the marketing or sale of alternative nicotine products in packaging designed to appeal to minors, including products that resemble toys, food, electronics, or other youth-oriented items. The law strengthens age-verification requirements and increases penalties for businesses and individuals who sell nicotine products to underage persons.

Manufacturers and distributors must be licensed, maintain records, and comply with product standards and regulatory requirements. The law authorizes inspections, audits, investigations, and enforcement actions to ensure compliance.

The law requires alternative nicotine products sold in Arizona to meet manufacturing standards and imposes penalties for unlicensed manufacturing, distribution, or sales activity. It also strengthens oversight of the supply chain by requiring manufacturers and distributors to be licensed and accountable under state law.

“Nicotine companies should not be designing products that look like toys or marketing them in ways that appeal to high school students,” Representative Weninger said. “This law makes one thing clear: if you manufacture, distribute, or sell these products in Arizona, you are responsible for following the rules.”

“No parent wants to see nicotine products ending up in the hands of high school kids because someone decided checking an ID was optional,” Weninger added. “HB 4001 increases penalties for illegal sales, gives regulators stronger enforcement tools, and protects businesses that follow the rules. If you are selling nicotine products to minors, Arizona is no longer going to look the other way.”

HB 4001 also authorizes educational efforts to discourage underage nicotine use and allows contaminated alternative nicotine products to be removed from the marketplace.

Jeff Weninger is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives serving Legislative District 13 in Chandler, Gilbert, and Sun Lakes, and is Chairman of the House Commerce Committee. Follow him on X at @JeffWeninger.