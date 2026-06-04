IL State Rep. Du Buclet Supports Balanced Budget that Invests in Working Families, Economic Growth, and Community Stability

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Kimberly Du Buclet, D-Chicago, supported a balanced Fiscal Year 2027 budget that protects essential services, strengthens Illinois’ economy, and makes targeted investments in working families, education, public safety, and health care.

“As legislators, our responsibility is not simply to balance the books. Our responsibility is to ensure that Illinois families have the resources, opportunities, and support systems they need to succeed,” Du Buclet said. “This budget reflects a commitment to fiscal responsibility while making strategic investments that strengthen our workforce, support economic development, and improve quality of life in communities across Illinois.”

House Bill 111, the Fiscal Year 2027 budget, was crafted amid significant uncertainty surrounding federal funding and economic conditions. Despite those challenges, the spending plan maintains a balanced budget without imposing new taxes on working families while preserving critical programs that millions of Illinois residents depend on.

“For many families, the cost of housing, groceries, transportation, child care, and health care continue to put pressure on household budgets,” Du Buclet said. “This budget recognizes those realities and focuses on easing those burdens while creating pathways to long-term economic security.”

Among its provisions, the budget includes one-time payments of up to $500 for Illinois residents who lost access to food assistance due to recent federal actions affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). More than 100,000 Illinoisans are expected to be impacted by those federal changes.

The budget also delivers targeted relief for working families through a pause on the state’s motor fuel tax increase and a back-to-school sales tax holiday that will reduce costs on clothing, school supplies, and other necessities.

Recognizing that economic development begins with investing in people, the budget provides more than $300 million for after-school programs, youth development initiatives, and educational supports that help students succeed and prepare for future careers.

“Every dollar we invest in young people today strengthens Illinois’ workforce tomorrow,” Du Buclet said. “Supporting students, expanding learning opportunities, and helping families access educational resources are critical investments in our state’s future economic competitiveness.”

The budget continues Illinois’ commitment to public safety through funding for community-based violence prevention programs, homelessness prevention services, victim support initiatives, and neighborhood stabilization efforts. These programs have proven effective at addressing the root causes of violence while creating safer and more resilient communities.

The spending plan also strengthens Illinois’ health care infrastructure by supporting safety-net hospitals and providing additional funding for Federally Qualified Health Centers that serve low-income families, seniors, and underserved communities.

“Health care access is an economic issue as much as it is a public health issue,” Du Buclet said. “Families cannot participate fully in the workforce, children cannot thrive in school, and communities cannot prosper if residents lack access to quality, affordable care.”

Du Buclet emphasized that the budget’s investments extend beyond immediate services and are designed to support long-term economic growth. Investments in education, workforce development, public safety, health care, and community infrastructure help attract employers, retain talent, and create stronger local economies throughout Illinois.

“Strong economies are built on strong communities,” Du Buclet said. “When families are stable, schools are supported, workers have opportunities, and neighborhoods are safe, businesses are more likely to invest and grow. This budget recognizes that economic development is not just about attracting jobs—it is about creating the conditions that allow people and communities to prosper.”

“As we face continued uncertainty at the federal level, Illinois is choosing to invest in people, protect essential services, and strengthen the foundation of our economy,” Du Buclet said. “This budget demonstrates that we can be fiscally responsible while continuing to move our state forward and expand opportunity for working families across Illinois.”