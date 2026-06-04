LaPointe, Martwick to Host 2026 End of Session State Legislative Town Hall

CHICAGO – Highlighting the key policies that did and did not pass during the spring legislative session in Springfield, State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, D-Chicago, will host an end-of-session legislative town hall in collaboration with state Sen. Rob Martwick, D-Chicago, on Wednesday, June 17th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. in Chicago.

“After months of meetings, collaborative discussions, and floor debates, our team is excited to invite far Northwest side neighbors to participate in a discussion on the biggest budgetary and policy changes that came out of Springfield this spring,” said LaPointe. “These Town Halls provide an opportunity to pull back the curtain on General Assembly happenings as we recap what was accomplished, what was left unfinished and most importantly, why. Town Halls are also an important venue for area residents to share what’s on their hearts and minds or simply to meet and connect with their local elected officials.

With the backdrop of federal funding cuts and cost of living pain, LaPointe continues to focus on affordability, government effectiveness, and protecting Illinoisans from Trump’s harm. Spring priorities included avoiding cuts to basic services, like afterschool programs, public education and human services, healthcare and behavioral healthcare access, ethics reform, and fixing an unfair and broken tax system—to name a few.

“We know that many neighbors feel the cost of living pain on a daily basis and need to know how state policymakers are responding. We also hear loud and clear that many far Northwest Side residents are deeply concerned about harmful and chaotic federal actions,” said LaPointe. “With this in mind, we look forward to connecting in person this June to answer tough questions, hear concerns, and come together to create solutions.”

Food from local businesses will be provided. To RSVP for this event, please contact

Info@RepLaPointe.com or call 773-647-1174.

WHO: State Representative Lindsey LaPointe and State Senator Robert Martwick

WHAT: End-of-Session Legislative Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, June 17, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; doors open 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630