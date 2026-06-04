Ortíz-backed Bill Stopping Trump’s Detention Centers in Neighborhoods Passes Senate Vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A plan, backed by state Rep. Aarón Ortíz, D-Chicago, prohibiting immigration detention centers within 1,500 ft. of specified areas including homes, parks, schools and daycare centers passed out of the Senate on Monday, and will head to the Governor for final approval.

“Trump and his immigration goons have terrorized Illinois communities for far too long,” Ortíz said. “That’s why we took decisive action since the inception of Operation Midway Blitz to curtail their abuses, confront this administration and protect the hardworking neighbors we hold dear.”

The Ortíz-backed House Bill 5024 would create new restrictions on immigration detention facilities in neighborhoods, prohibiting such operations within 1,500 feet of a home or apartment complex, as well as any school, day care center, public park, or house of worship.

“This measure is yet another tool in our chest to help us bring order and peace back to our streets. I am thankful that the Senate took up the cause and joined us in making Illinois a defender of our communities by passing this measure.”