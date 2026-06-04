WSA to Significantly Increase Flows from Gardiner Dam - Caution Urged on South Sask River

CANADA, June 4 - Released on June 4, 2026

Today, the Water Security Agency (WSA) announced a significant increase in outflows from Gardiner Dam and will be operating the spillway to release water from Lake Diefenbaker. This operation is in response to recent precipitation in Alberta and the increases in flows coming into the lake.

Starting June 7, outflows are expected to increase from approximately 280 cubic metres per second (m³/s) to about 700 m³/s. Peak outflows are anticipated around June 11 and slowly go down over the week.

Typical flows for this time of year are around 160 m³/s, making these levels significantly above normal. This increase will cause the South Saskatchewan River to rise roughly 1.4 metres (m) through Moon Lake and 0.6 m in Saskatoon.

There could be further increases in outflows if the situation shifts and requires adjustments. No out of bank flooding is expected because of the increase.

WSA is taking a cautious approach to managing the reservoir after a large rainfall event in Alberta this week combined with a well above normal mountain runoff set to arrive the middle to end of June. Flows in the headwaters of the South Saskatchewan River in Alberta increased quickly in response to recent rainfall and warmer temperatures. This week, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a rainfall warning in many areas in southern Alberta.

With the spillway gates in operation, WSA is urging the public to be cautious around Gardiner Dam and always keep a safe distance from the structure.

The South Saskatchewan River downstream of the dam to the City of Saskatoon will also rise and see an increase in velocity. Flows at this level can pose a serious safety risk for residents and recreational users in and around the water at this time of year. WSA is advising the public to take extra caution and carefully assess any activities in and around water.

WSA will be updating information on Lake Diefenbaker operations regularly; visit: https://wsask.ca/recreation-environment/lake-diefenbaker-updates/.

For more information, please contact WSA at 1.866.727.5420 or visit: wsask.ca.

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For more information, contact:

Patrick Boyle

Water Security Agency

Moose Jaw

Phone: 306-631-6997

Email: [email protected]



