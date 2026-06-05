June Oil and Gas Public Offering Raises Nearly $18 Million in Revenue

CANADA, June 5 - Released on June 5, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan's second Crown oil and natural gas public offering of the fiscal year, held on June 2, 2026, generated $17,747,731.98 in revenue, with bids in the Estevan area earning the highest amount.

Companies bid on 61 parcels across the Estevan, Lloydminster, Kindersley and Swift Current areas, which covers a total area of 28,833.446 hectares.

The Estevan area generated $10,464,283.57 covering 21,190 hectares, with the highest bid of $2,453,205.92 awarded to Millennium Land (222) Ltd. for a 968.896 hectare exploration licence south of Estevan. This was the highest bid for an exploration licence.

The highest bid received on a lease in this offering was from Prairie Land & Investment Services Ltd. in the Lloydminster Area for $876,340.25 for a 258.053 hectare lease.

Meanwhile, the Kindersley area received $3,910,411.63 worth of bids, while the Swift Current area brought in $117,213.05.

In addition, 17 oil shale leases were awarded to Burgess Canadian Resources ULC posted south of Hudson Bay for a combined total of $3,000,003.65.

Leases are offered with five-year terms and are issued to drill for and produce oil or natural gas. Exploration licences have terms of two to five years and are issued in less developed areas for exploration and production. Several factors affect public offering activity, including oil and gas prices, land availability, geological and technological constraints and various market conditions.

The next offering is scheduled for August 11, 2026. For more information about oil and gas public offerings in Saskatchewan, please visit: Schedule of Public Offerings webpage on saskatchewan.ca.

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