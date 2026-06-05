Stanard Street to Close in Stanardsville June 11 and 12

CULPEPER— Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will close Stanard Street in Stanardsville between Route 622 (Celt Road) and Ford Avenue on Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The project involves replacing a concrete ditch and installing new curb and gutter along the north side of the roadway.

Crews will return during the week of June 15 to pave the roadway. Please check the weekly travel alert at VDOT news for details.

To access Greene County's Health Department, Treasurer's Office, Commonwealth's Attorney's Office or Registrar's Office, use Ford Avenue to enter the parking lot east of the closed portion of Stanard Street.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.