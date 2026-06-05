Notice of Office Closure: Friday, June 19th, 2026, Juneteenth. The Regulatory Commission of Alask

Notice of Office Closure: Friday, June 19th, 2026, Juneteenth. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska will be closed for business on Friday, June 19th, 2026, in observance of Juneteenth. We will resume normal business hours on Monday, June 22nd, 2026.



Date Issued: 6/5/2026

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