New YouTube Vlog 'No Ifs, Ands or Butts' Exposes the Reality of Traditional Hemorrhoid Treatments

Juicebox Podcaster Scott Benner Chronicles his 25-year Struggle with Hemorrhoids in a Patient Educational Series with USA Hemorrhoid Centers Airing June 11

The banding procedure was painful, and the recovery was painful. And the truth is that any benefits I got from it did not last very long.” — Scott Benner, creator and host of the popular Juicebox Podcast,

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Benner, creator and host of the popular Juicebox Podcast, is teaming up with USA Hemorrhoid Centers to share his 25-year struggle in their new vlog series, “No Ifs, Ands or Butts: The Reality of Hemorrhoids,” which aims to break the stigma surrounding the condition. Episode Two, "Hemorrhoids: Band-Aids and Banding," premieres Thursday, June 11, on the USA Hemorrhoid Centers’ YouTube channel, exposing the reality of undergoing multiple painful "banding" procedures only for severe pain and bleeding crises to return.

In Episode Two, Benner, best known for his advocacy and educational work in the Type 1 diabetes community, Scott details his experience with traditional treatments, shedding light on the unexpected disadvantages of rubber band ligation and why temporary fixes often lead to recurring pain. The episode serves as a critical resource for patients who realize that traditional banding may not be the long-term answer they were promised. In fact, a major clinical trial found that hemorrhoid symptoms returned in 49% of patients within just 12 months of undergoing a banding procedure.

“The first time I did the banding, I had to call my wife at work. I was at home with my young son, and I couldn’t watch him because I was in so much pain,” Benner recounts. “The banding procedure was painful, and the recovery was painful. And the truth is that any benefits I got from it did not last very long.”

Hemorrhoids, which affect up to 80 percent of the population, carry a sizeable stigma, which leaves many suffering in silence.

Benner decided to speak out publicly because of the widespread lack of information regarding effective treatments. highlighting the significant impact hemorrhoids had on his career and personal life.

“Traditional approaches, such as rubber band ligation, often offer short-lived results or require an aggressive recovery that disrupts a patient's life,” explains Dr. Aaron Shiloh, a board-certified interventional radiologist who specializes in treating hemorrhoids at USA Hemorrhoid Centers. To eliminate the need for invasive surgery, he utilizes a breakthrough, FDA-approved alternative called hemorrhoid artery embolization (HAE),

“HAE allows us to use advanced, image-guided technology to strategically block the specific blood vessels feeding the internal hemorrhoids, correcting the problem at its source,” says Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO of USA Hemorrhoid Centers.

A physician utilizes a pinhole access point in the wrist or groin to guide a catheter directly to the targeted arteries. By deploying tiny microspheres to cut off the excessive blood supply feeding the hemorrhoids, the tissue naturally shrinks, providing lasting relief. Patients go home the same day, typically resuming normal activities after a brief, comfortable recovery.

To learn more about hemorrhoid artery embolization (HAE) visit www.usahemorrhoidcenters.com.

About USA Hemorrhoid Centers

USA Hemorrhoid Centers, a member of the USA Clinics Group, provides comprehensive, minimally invasive treatment for hemorrhoidal disease. Through its national network, the organization focuses on patient-centered care and medical advancements like Hemorrhoidal Artery Embolization (HAE), helping patients return to their lives without the burden of chronic pain.

No Ifs, Ands, Or Butts. Episode 2: Band-Aids and Banding - Why Nothing Worked

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