Right Law Group Attorney Zoe Levesque Named a 2026 Leading Young Lawyer by Law Week Colorado

Zoe Levesque, Criminal Litigation Attorney Right Law Group

Former Denver prosecutor and criminal defense attorney recognized as one of six Leading Young Lawyers selected statewide by Law Week Colorado.

If you know how a case is prosecuted, you know where the weaknesses are” — Zoe Levesque

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Law Group is pleased to announce that criminal defense attorney Zoe Levesque has been named a 2026 Leading Young Lawyer by Law Week Colorado, a publication dedicated to the Colorado legal community. Levesque is one of six attorneys selected statewide from a competitive pool of nominees recognized for professional excellence, leadership, and community commitment.The Law Week Colorado Leading Young Lawyers Award honors outstanding early-career attorneys making a meaningful impact in the legal profession. Honorees are nominated by peers and evaluated on the strength of their professional contributions and service record.Levesque joined Right Law Group following two years as a deputy district attorney at the Denver District Attorney's Office, where she prosecuted more than 200 cases and conducted 18 jury trials. She also served as the interim lead of the office's restorative justice diversion programs, an experience that directly informs how she advocates for clients today."Zoe brings a high level of preparation and principle to her cases that her clients genuinely feel," said Jimmy Litle, C.O.O. & managing attorney at Right Law Group. "This recognition reflects what we see from her every day, an attorney who takes criminal allegations seriously and fights hard for every RLG client.At Right Law Group, Levesque handles a full range of criminal matters including major traffic offenses, DUIs, misdemeanors, and serious felony charges . In under two years with the firm, she has helped expand its practice into Denver and Adams counties, extending access to criminal defense representation across the Front Range.Her former-prosecutor background gives her a practical understanding of how cases are built and where they can break down, a perspective that shapes her approach to defense from investigation through trial."If you know how a case is prosecuted, you know where the weaknesses are," Levesque said in her Law Week Colorado profile. "That perspective is incredibly valuable."The full profile is available at lawweekcolorado.com.________________________________________About Right Law GroupRight Law Group is a Colorado criminal defense and DUI law firm serving clients from offices in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Denver, and Highlands Ranch. The firm's attorneys bring prior experience as prosecutors in Colorado district attorney's offices, with 45+ years of combined legal experience across El Paso, Douglas, Arapahoe, Denver, and Adams counties and over 600+ 5-star google reviews in Colorado. Right Law Group is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, visit www.rightlawgroup.com The outcome of any legal matter depends on the specific facts and circumstances of each case.

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