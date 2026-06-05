Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Announces Enhanced Animal Import Requirements to Safeguard Georgia Agriculture

(Following New World Screwworm Detection in Texas)

ATLANTA, GA – Today, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper announced that the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) will immediately implement enhanced interstate movement health requirements for all warm-blooded animals, such as equine, livestock, and companion animals, entering Georgia following the detection of New World Screwworm (NWS) in Zavala County, Texas. These measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution to safeguard Georgia’s number one industry and may be updated as new information becomes available.

“As a farmer and cattle producer, I understand the concerns surrounding the recent detection of New World Screwworm in Texas. While there have been no detections in Georgia, this serves as an important reminder of the need for vigilance and preparedness,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “The Georgia Department of Agriculture is actively monitoring the situation and working closely with our state and federal partners to protect animal health, support our producers, and safeguard Georgia’s #1 industry - agriculture. I encourage all Georgians to follow these mandatory animal movement requirements and stay informed as we continue to provide updates and guidance to help protect Georgia agriculture.”

Import Requirements for Animals Entering Georgia

Importing from an Infested Zone: Any warm-blooded animal entering Georgia from an area affected by New World Screwworm (NWS) must comply with the NWS National Animal Movement Guidance and obtain an entry permit from the Georgia Department of Agriculture at least 48 hours before entering the state.

To request an entry permit, email galivestockpermits@agr.georgia.gov during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Importing from Outside an Infested Zone (Surveillance Zones or High-Risk Counties of Origin): Warm-blooded animals imported into Georgia from outside an infested zone, but originating from a surveillance zone or a high-risk county, must be accompanied by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI). This requirement currently applies to animals originating from the following Texas counties: Zavala, Uvalde, Kinney, Maverick, Edwards, Real, Kerr, Bandera, Medina, Frio, La Salle, and Dimmit.

The CVI is valid for no more than seven days from the date of inspection and must certify that all listed animals were inspected and found free of New World Screwworm (NWS). It must also include the following statement: “All animals listed on the CVI have been inspected and are free from screwworm larvae infestation.”

To learn more about New World Screwworm (NWS) and determine whether you are importing animals from an infested zone, surveillance zone, or high-risk county, visit https://agr.georgia.gov/new-world-screwworm.

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