Aqualia Showcases Water Innovation and Strengthens Strategic Partnerships at IWA Leading Edge Conference 2026 in Houston

Aqualia participated in the 20th IWA Leading Edge Conference on Water and Wastewater Technologies, reinforcing its position as global leader in water solutions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqualia participated in the 20th IWA Leading Edge Conference on Water and Wastewater Technologies (LET 2026), held June 1–5 at Rice University in Houston, reinforcing its position as a global leader in innovative and sustainable water solutions.Organized by the International Water Association (IWA), the conference brought together leading researchers, utilities, technology providers, academic institutions, and industry experts to address the most pressing challenges in the water sector, including water resilience, resource recovery, energy efficiency, and climate adaptation.Throughout the event, Aqualia showcased a portfolio of advanced technologies and sustainable solutions designed to support the transition toward more resilient, efficient, and environmentally responsible water infrastructure.Anphora: Sustainable Wastewater Treatment for Small and Medium-Sized CommunitiesAqualia presented Anphora, its patented wastewater treatment technology designed for communities of up to 20,000 inhabitants.Powered entirely by solar energy, Anphora offers a low-cost, sustainable wastewater treatment solution that helps communities improve sanitation services while reducing operational costs and environmental impact.Conference attendees learned about the technology’s successful implementation in Spain, where operational projects have demonstrated its scalability, efficiency, and suitability for decentralized wastewater treatment applications.Camellia: Turning Waste into Valuable ResourcesAqualia also highlighted Camellia, a technology developed to maximize sludge valorization by producing renewable biogas and high-quality biosolids for agricultural use.By transforming wastewater treatment by-products into valuable resources, Camellia supports circular economy principles while helping utilities reduce emissions, generate renewable energy, and improve overall operational sustainability.The company shared results from facilities currently operating in Europe, demonstrating the technology’s effectiveness and environmental benefits.Advanced Solutions for PFAS and Emerging Contaminant RemovalAs part of its commitment to protecting public health and improving drinking water quality, Aqualia announced its collaboration with NX Filtration on advanced treatment solutions to remove emerging contaminants, including PFAS, often referred to as “forever chemicals.”These innovative filtration technologies are designed to help utilities enhance water quality, address evolving regulatory requirements, and safeguard drinking water supplies for communities.Nature-Based Solutions for Managed Aquifer RechargeAqualia also shared its experience in Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) using treated wastewater through nature-based solutions.The company presented a project in Spain with more than three years of successful operation, where reclaimed water is used to replenish aquifers and improve groundwater quality.Managed Aquifer Recharge is one of the most sustainable approaches to storing reclaimed water, strengthening water security, restoring groundwater resources, and enhancing climate resilience, without requiring energy-intensive processes or chemical use.Advancing Energy-Neutral Water InfrastructureDuring the conference, Aqualia participated in technical discussions focused on “Advanced Solids and Wastewater Management for Energy-Neutral Treatment Plants,” exchanging knowledge and best practices with utilities, researchers, and industry leaders from around the world.These conversations highlighted the growing importance of developing wastewater treatment facilities capable of reducing energy consumption and advancing toward energy neutrality.Strengthening Collaboration Through InnovationAs part of its participation at LET 2026, Aqualia also met with representatives from Rice University to explore new opportunities for collaboration among Rice University, MDS, and Aqualia.Participants included Pedro Alvarez, Director of the Rice Water Institute; Menachem Elimelech, Professor of Environmental and Water Chemistry; and Martina del Cerro, Director of Engineering Innovation and Industrial Alliances.The discussions focused on fostering research, innovation, and technology transfer initiatives that can accelerate the development of advanced solutions to address global water challenges.Commitment to a Sustainable Water FutureAqualia’s participation at IWA LET 2026 reflects the company’s continued commitment to innovation, sustainability, and international collaboration as key drivers for addressing the world’s evolving water needs.Through the development and implementation of cutting-edge technologies, strategic partnerships, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, Aqualia continues to deliver solutions that enhance water resilience, support circular-economy goals, and create long-term value for communities and the environment.About AqualiaAqualia is one of the world’s leading water management companies, specializing in integrated water-cycle management. Operating across multiple countries, the company develops innovative and sustainable solutions that promote efficient water resource management and support resilient communities.About MDS Aqualia MDS is Aqualia’s growth platform in the United States, focused on delivering innovative water solutions to municipalities, utilities, and communities. Through strategic partnerships and technology transfer, MDS helps bring sustainable and efficient water management solutions to the U.S. market.Media ContactsAndrea Gomez 832-858-5850Erika Abboud 832-216-0122marketing.usa@aqualia.com

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