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Florida Democratic Party Responds to Mayor Jerry Demings Announcement of Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

TALLAHASSEE, FL –  Today, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced that he is suspending his 2026 Gubernatorial bid after being diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this week.

In response to this news Nikki Fried, Chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, issued the following statement:

“Mayor Demings has served Orange County with commitment and compassion for decades, and the FDP stands with him in prayer and support as he battles against prostate cancer,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair, Nikki Fried.

“Jerry is the true definition of a public servant and fierce fighter. I will continue to lift him, Val, and the entire Demings family up in prayer as they face this chapter like they have each one before it–with strength, grace, and unrelenting determination.”

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Florida Democratic Party Responds to Mayor Jerry Demings Announcement of Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

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