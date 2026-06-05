C.A. Says Glossy Red Eyes, Smell of Cologne Are Insufficient Justification for DUI Investigation

Presiding Justice Teri L. Jackson authored yesterday’s unpublished opinion, joined in by Justices Gordon B. Burns and Danny Y. Chou, saying: “A driver, such as defendant, wearing strong cologne and having red, glossy eyes after completing a day’s work at a construction site, is unremarkable given the multitude of plausible explanations having nothing to do with alcohol impairment.”

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