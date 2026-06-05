State Bar Charges Three More DTLA Attorneys for Unlicensed Law Practice in Eight States

(Subscription required) California's state bar previously charged DTLA founder Salar Hendizadeh with professional misconduct for marketing and offering legal services without a license in states as far away as Florida.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.