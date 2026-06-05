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State Bar Charges Three More DTLA Attorneys for Unlicensed Law Practice in Eight States

(Subscription required) California's state bar previously charged DTLA founder Salar Hendizadeh with professional misconduct for marketing and offering legal services without a license in states as far away as Florida.

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State Bar Charges Three More DTLA Attorneys for Unlicensed Law Practice in Eight States

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