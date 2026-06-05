The Marina del Rey film Festival Celebrates its 15 Year Anniversary

Marina del Rey Film Festival 2026 Program Cover Marina del Rey Film Festival

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marina del Rey Film Festival 2026 is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 19th, and will run through Thursday, June 25th at the Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall in Beverly Hills, California. The festival will utilize two screens throughout the week to accommodate the highly anticipated event. Nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills on Wilshire Boulevard, the historic Lumiere Cinema is a beloved independent arthouse theater known for showcasing quality films in an intimate and elegant setting. Located at 9036 Wilshire Blvd, the venue offers a sophisticated cinematic experience in one of the world’s most iconic and glamorous cities.

Film and screenplay submissions for the festival are open on FilmFreeway. “We’re proud to be hosting this milestone event at the beautiful Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills,” said Jon Gursha, Festival Director.

The Marina del Rey Film Festival, founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene, began its humble beginnings in 2012 in the Los Angeles area and has grown into a premier film festival that attracts filmmakers from around the world. “It's very exciting to program diverse films from both local and international filmmakers,” said Peter Greene, Program Director. The festival will host an opening night kick-off party to be announced.

Visit the official website of the Marina del Rey Film Festival at www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com for more information.

Filmmakers from around the world are encouraged to submit films and screenplays on FilmFreeway: https://filmfreeway.com/MarinadelReyFilmFestival

Marina del Rey Film Festival Venue:

Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall

9036 Wilshire Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Marina del Rey Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information about the 2026 Marina del Rey Film Festival and how to be a part of the event, visit marinadelreyfilmfestival.com.



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