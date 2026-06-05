Woodchuck in East Providence Tests Positive for Rabies

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is alerting the public that a woodchuck found in the area of Cul De Sac Way in the Riverside section of East Providence tested positive for rabies on June 4. A second woodchuck was captured on June 5 and submitted for testing to RIDOH's State Health Laboratories.

There were four people and two dogs that were exposed to the woodchuck. All four people who were exposed have started treatment with post-exposure prophylaxis, and the two dogs received boosters of rabies vaccine.

These two woodchucks were seen in a busy, residential part of Riverside. People should always avoid contact with wild animals.

Rabies is a fatal disease if it is not treated before the onset of symptoms. Anyone who may have had direct contact with the woodchuck should immediately call RIDOH's Center for Acute Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 401-222-2577 (Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 401-276-8046 after hours) so a nurse can assess your exposure and determine if you should receive treatment. If you think your pet may have come in contact with this woodchuck, call RIDOH, your local Animal Control Officer, and your pet's veterinarian.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death. Rabies treatment must be started as soon as possible after exposure and before symptoms appear.

All dogs, cats, and ferrets are required by State law to have current vaccination against rabies. Vaccinating pets prevents them from getting rabies and prevents people from becoming exposed to rabies through their pets.

RIDOH recommends the following to prevent rabies:

-- Make sure all dogs, cats, and ferrets are up to date on rabies vaccination. -- Avoid all contact with and do not feed stray or free-roaming domestic animals. -- Avoid all contact with and do not feed wild animals. -- Do not feed your animals outdoors, as this will attract other animals. This is especially dangerous when feeding large numbers of free-roaming cats. -- Protect your pets by always maintaining control; walk dogs on a leash or let them play in a fenced yard, and do not let pets wander unsupervised. -- Report all animal bites to your city/town's animal control officer. -- Securely cover all garbage cans so wild animals cannot scavenge for food.