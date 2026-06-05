June 05 - Nevada Homeowners Encouraged to Prepare for Wildfire Season

As temperatures rise and precipitation declines during Nevada's summer months, the Nevada Division of Insurance encourages homeowners to take steps now to reduce the risk of wildfire damage to their homes and property.

The Nevada Division of Insurance reminds homeowners that now is the time to take action to reduce the risk of their home being damaged in a wildfire. As temperatures climb and precipitation goes down during the summer months, the risk of wildfires increases. Nevada sees hundreds of wildfires each year; luckily most wildfires occur in the uninhabited wildlands and present little to no risk to homes, but don’t let this stop you from being prepared.

Simple steps can go a long way in helping to reduce your risk. The following mitigation measures are low-cost ways to protect your property that most homeowners can do on their own.

Many effective wildfire mitigation measures are low-cost and can be completed by homeowners themselves, including:

Remove dead vegetation and foliage from your property.

Trim overgrown trees and shrubs.

Consider creating a five-foot buffer zone around your home that is free of vegetation.

Replace highly combustible plants, such as conifers, with less combustible species where appropriate.

Adequately water all vegetation to prevent plants from drying out and becoming more combustible.

Remove combustible debris from roofs, gutters, decks, porches, and around the perimeter of the home.

Cover attic and under-eave vents with wire mesh no larger than one-eighth inch to help prevent embers from entering the structure.

Urge neighbors to prepare their properties as well. Wildfire mitigation is most effective when entire neighborhoods participate.

Taking steps to reduce wildfire risk not only helps protect your home, but may also help maintain access to insurance coverage. Depending on where you live, additional mitigation efforts may be required before an insurer will issue an insurance policy on the property.

If you have taken proper mitigation steps and still encounter problems obtaining coverage, reach out to your insurer to obtain information on the exact reason they will not cover the property. You can always request an in-person inspection of your property if one was not completed by the insurer. If you continue to have trouble obtaining coverage, please visit the Division's website at Nevada Division of Insurance to file a complaint. The Division may be able to assist. Please remember, not all issues fall within the statutory authority of the Division.

"In addition to mitigation efforts to reduce your risk, it is critical to have a plan for evacuation if you live in a high-risk wildfire area. Keep a 'go kit' with essentials such as extra clothes, toiletries, medications, important documents, including a copy of your insurance policy, extra cash, and any other items you may need while away from home. Run an evacuation drill with your household members so everyone understands the plan. Don't get caught unaware - be prepared! Wishing you a happy and safe summer." - Nevada Insurance Commissioner Ned Gaines

The Division encourages homeowners to document their belongings before disaster strikes. Creating a home inventory can help streamline the insurance claims process, ensure personal property is accurately documented, and significantly reduce delays or disputes following a wildfire loss. Learn more about the Division's home inventory resources and the NAIC Home Inventory App at:

https://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/Homeowners-Insurance/Home-Inventory/

Homeowners can also find additional wildfire preparedness information, including evacuation planning, defensible space recommendations, and home hardening guidance through Living With Fire: