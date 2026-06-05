Allied Trust Insurance Company Named Top Workplace in Tampa Bay

Employee-driven recognition highlights company culture, collaboration, and commitment to service

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Trust Insurance Company has been named the No. 1 Small Business in Tampa Bay Times’ Top Workplaces 2026, earning the Gold ranking among organizations with 150 or less employees.

In addition to receiving the top overall ranking in the Small Business category, Allied Trust also received the TECO Empowered Award, a special recognition honoring organizations that foster innovation, open communication, and employee empowerment.

Tampa Bay Times’ Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on employee feedback collected through an independent survey process, making the recognition a direct reflection of the experiences and perspectives of Allied Trust team members.

"This recognition is truly meaningful because it comes directly from our employees," said Brian Keefer, President of Allied Trust. "Our team has worked hard to build a culture where people are respected, empowered to contribute ideas, and encouraged to grow professionally."

Allied Trust has grown steadily since its founding in 2015, building a reputation for responsive service, flexible underwriting, and strong relationships with independent insurance agents across the Gulf Coast and Southeast. Company leaders believe that success begins with investing in employees and creating an environment where collaboration, accountability, and innovation thrive.

According to the Top Workplaces program, the award recognizes organizations that prioritize employee engagement and workplace culture. Allied Trust's recognition reflects the company's ongoing focus on empowering employees to solve problems, support one another, and deliver exceptional service to customers and agency partners.

"Our employees are the reason we are able to provide the level of service and support our agents and policyholders expect," Keefer added. "When people feel supported, trusted, and valued, they do their best work. That benefits the policyholders and communities we serve."

The recognition further reinforces Allied Trust's commitment to continuing to cultivate a workplace culture that attracts and retains talented professionals while supporting the company's long-term growth and stability.

About Allied Trust Insurance Company

Allied Trust Insurance Company is a regional property insurer serving homeowners across the Gulf Coast and Southeast through a trusted network of independent insurance agents.

Allied Trust believes insurance is ultimately about trust, helping homeowners prepare for uncertainty, recover from difficult moments, and protect what matters most.

The company provides homeowners, flood, condominium, dwelling fire, umbrella, boat, and related personal insurance products and is guided by a commitment to integrity, disciplined underwriting, responsive service, and long-term relationships with the policyholders, agents, and communities it serves.

For more information and updates, visit www.alliedtrustins.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.



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