Icarus Wellness and Recovery Highlights Expanded Residential Capacity for Mental Health and Dual Diagnosis Treatment in Idaho The upscale inpatient mental health programs at Icarus Wellness and Recovery in Boise are JCAHO-accredited and in a welcoming setting With compassionate, expert staff and comfortable accomodations, Icarus Wellness and Recovery offer an inviting, effective choice for mental health support in Idaho

Icarus Wellness and Recovery announces expanded residential inpatient rehab capacity for mental health and dual diagnosis treatment in Boise, Idaho.

Expanded residential capacity allows us to serve more Idaho adults who need a structured environment for stabilization, clinical support, and long-term recovery planning.” — Mallory Harris, Executive Director of Icarus Wellness and Recovery

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Icarus Wellness and Recovery in Boise, Idaho, is highlighting expanded residential capacity to support greater access to structured mental health and dual diagnosis treatment in Idaho for adults across the state.The expansion reflects a growing need for residential behavioral health services in Idaho, particularly for individuals who require more support than traditional outpatient therapy can provide. Residential treatment can offer a clinically supervised environment where adults can step away from daily stressors, stabilize symptoms, and begin building a practical plan for long-term recovery.Icarus Wellness and Recovery provides care for adults experiencing mental health concerns , substance use challenges, and co-occurring disorders. The expanded capacity is intended to help more people access a higher level of care when symptoms are interfering with daily functioning, relationships, work, safety, or continued progress in outpatient treatment.“Expanded residential capacity allows us to serve more Idaho adults who need a structured environment for stabilization, clinical support, and long-term recovery planning,” said Mallory Harris, Executive Director of Icarus Wellness and Recovery. “Many people reach a point where weekly therapy or short appointments are not enough. Residential treatment gives them time, space, and consistent support to begin addressing the full picture of what they are facing.”The Boise program is designed for adults who may be experiencing depression, anxiety, trauma-related symptoms, substance use, emotional instability, or other behavioral health concerns that benefit from immersive care. For many individuals and families, residential treatment can serve as an important bridge between crisis and sustainable outpatient support.The expansion also supports access for Idaho residents seeking treatment closer to home rather than leaving the state for care. By increasing residential availability in Boise, Icarus Wellness and Recovery aims to provide a more accessible option for adults and families navigating complex treatment decisions.Treatment planning at Icarus Wellness and Recovery is built around each client’s clinical needs, personal history, and recovery goals. The program may include individual therapy, group therapy, behavioral health education, relapse prevention planning, family-informed support when appropriate, and coordination for continuing care after discharge.“Residential care is not just about removing someone from a difficult environment,” Ms. Harris added. “It is about helping people understand their symptoms, develop healthier coping strategies, and leave with a plan that supports continued progress.”Icarus Wellness and Recovery encourages individuals, families, and referring professionals to contact its admissions team to learn more about residential mental health and dual diagnosis treatment options in Boise About Icarus Wellness and RecoveryIcarus Wellness and Recovery in Boise provides compassionate, evidence-based treatment for individuals struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. Their inpatient program offers 24/7 clinical support, personalized care plans, and a restorative environment designed to promote healing and long-term recovery, and our PHP, IOP, and outpatient rehab programs offer accessible support options for Boise and the surrounding area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.