Credit One Bank’s Number One Fan Initiative Surprises and Delights Students of The YMCA of Southern Nevada

More Than 20 Students Enjoyed a VIP Las Vegas Aviators Experience as Credit One Bank Donated $15,000 to Support Local Youth and Education Initiatives

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas-based credit card company Credit One Bank surprised students from the YMCA of Southern Nevada with an unforgettable experience at the Las Vegas Aviators game on Tuesday, June 2, as part of its Number One Fan program.In addition to the home run experience, Credit One Bank donated a total of $15,000 to the YMCA of Southern Nevada. A portion of the funds will help students prepare for the upcoming school year through items such as backpacks, books, and other educational resources, while the remainder will support the YMCA’s scholarship program and help create future opportunities for local youth.The night of the Aviators game against the Reno Aces, the students were treated to a luxury bus ride, arriving in style at Las Vegas Ballpark. There, they enjoyed the game from the outfield pool, complete with food, beverages and unforgettable moments with the Aviators’ mascots, Spruce the Goose and The Aviator.Ahead of the game, the students also took part in a special surprise event on May 28. During the curated ballpark experience, they selected Aviators gear at the team store, took to the actual home field for exclusive batting practice, learned how to field and catch like the pros, and relaxed in the dugout with food and drinks.“Our Number One Fan initiative sets out to provide our local community with access to unforgettable experiences,” said Christina Ortiz, Senior Manager of Sponsorships at Credit One Bank. “Watching the students enjoy an incredible day at the ballpark while also receiving support to help kickstart their financial journeys made this experience even more meaningful. Access to financial education and opportunity is a core value for Credit One Bank, and we’re humbled to play a role in introducing local youth to the foundations of money management and financial independence in a fun, memorable and impactful way.”Credit One Bank launched the Number One Fan initiative in the spring of 2023. The program partners with local nonprofits to create exclusive experiences for students and families in Southern Nevada. Throughout the past three years, the initiative has brought families closer to local sports teams including the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aviators, providing unforgettable adventures for participants.To learn more about Credit One Bank and the work the company does in the Las Vegas community, please visit CreditOneBank.com

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