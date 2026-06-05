The Southern Homes Team, ranked #5 real estate team in Louisiana by RealTrends Verified based on independently verified 2025 sales production. Southern Homes Team Brokered by LPT Realty

RealTrends Verified ranks Southern Homes Team #5 in Louisiana, while founder Tracy Mathis earns Top Agent honors statewide.

This ranking reflects our belief that serving people well—not chasing volume—is still the right way to build a business.” — TRACY MATHIS, CEO & ASSOCIATE BROKER, SOUTHERN HOMES TEAM

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tracy Mathis, CEO and Associate Broker of Southern Homes Team brokered by LPT Realty, today announced that RealTrends Verified has ranked Southern Homes Team the #5 real estate team in Louisiana based on independently verified 2025 sales production. Mathis — a licensed Louisiana broker and former 12-year mortgage loan officer with 19 years in real estate — was separately ranked among the state’s top individual agents, placing #34 by sales volume and #31 by transaction sides.RealTrends Verified, produced by HW Media, is one of the real estate industry’s most trusted independent rankings. Unlike self-reported lists, RealTrends audits and verifies production data before ranking agents and teams both nationally and by state. Southern Homes Team earned its #5 Louisiana ranking by volume — and #6 by sides — on $40.18 million in closed volume across 138 transaction sides in 2025, and was recognized as both a RealTrends Verified Top Team by Volume and a Top Team by Sides. Southern Homes Team's RealTrends Verified Top Team ranking can be viewed directly through RealTrends here.Mathis individually earned RealTrends Verified Top Agent honors by both volume and sides, closing $18.17 million across 56.5 sides in 2025. The combined recognition places the team and its founder among the most productive, independently verified real estate professionals in Louisiana — a distinction earned through completed, documented closings rather than marketing claims. Tracy Mathis' individual RealTrends Verified Top Agent recognition can be viewed here.The rankings reflect a year of growth for the boutique, family-run team, which Mathis founded with her husband and business partner, Cory DiBenedetto, on a single principle: that no one gets lost in the shuffle. Southern Homes Team serves buyers and sellers across Baton Rouge, Prairieville, Gonzales, Denham Springs, Walker, Central, Zachary, and surrounding communities throughout East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, and East Feliciana Parishes.To learn more about Southern Homes Team's RealTrends Verified recognition and what these rankings mean for Baton Rouge area buyers and sellers, visit:ABOUT SOUTHERN HOMES TEAMSouthern Homes Team, brokered by LPT Realty, is a top-ranked real estate team serving Baton Rouge, Prairieville, Gonzales, Denham Springs, and surrounding communities across East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, and East Feliciana Parishes. Led by Tracy Mathis — CEO, Associate Broker, and former 12-year mortgage loan officer — the team has closed more than 2,000 transactions and $350M+ in career sales across 19 years of Louisiana real estate.Recent recognition includes 2025 + 2026 Gold Winner Best of Baton Rouge (Real Estate Team), RealTrends Verified rankings of #5 in Louisiana (team) and #34 in Louisiana (Tracy individual), the 2026 Dezzy Top Producer Nationwide award, and 700+ five-star client reviews. Learn more about the Southern Homes Team, Baton Rouge real estate services, and local housing market resources at MovingTo225.com.

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