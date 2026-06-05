Re-Forming: Transformation Through Reconstruction Reveals a Biblical Path to Lasting Spiritual Change

Hiding in Plain Sight by John V Ruggiero

John V. Ruggiero explores the spiritual processes behind transformation that have always been present in Scripture but are often overlooked.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The starting point of Re-Forming is a question that emerged from Paul's words in Romans 7:17 and Romans 7:23: What did Paul mean when he said that sin dwells within him and within his members?

For generations, sin has primarily been understood as behavior—something we do, a bad choice, or a moral failure. Yet when you begin reading Scripture carefully, a different picture starts to emerge.

The Bible repeatedly describes sin as something that does far more than influence behavior. Sin is portrayed as something that deceives, tempts, desires, dwells, enslaves, wages war, and seeks to rule. It appears to operate with intention, exploiting our weaknesses and drawing us toward destructive patterns.

This raises an important question: What are these members, and how can either sin or Christ dwell within them?

Re-Forming explores the possibility that Paul was describing something deeper than isolated actions. The book proposes that within the soul, spiritual structures—or what Paul calls "members"—are formed over time through a progressive process of thoughts, desires, agreements, choices, and repeated actions.

The author identifies nine progressive stages through which these structures are formed. As they develop, they become places where either sin or Christ can dwell and operate. When sin inhabits a member, it continually pulls a person toward destructive behaviors and spiritual bondage. When Christ inhabits a member, that same structure becomes a source of righteousness, freedom, and spiritual life.

From this perspective, transformation is not merely trying harder to change your behavior or to be a better Christian. True transformation occurs when old structures shaped by sin are dismantled, and new structures are formed in which Christ can live, express Himself, and transform the believer from within.

The result is what the author calls Transformation Through Reconstruction—a practical and biblical framework for understanding why people remain trapped in recurring cycles of sin and how lasting freedom and renewed passion for Christ can become a living reality.

With careful biblical teaching and practical application, readers are shown how passion for Jesus can be restored and how freedom can become a lived reality rather than a distant hope. In a time marked by burnout, shallow discipleship, bondage to sin, and recurring spiritual frustration, Re-Forming speaks to the urgency many believers feel but struggle to name. The message of Re-Forming is especially meaningful for Christians who feel spiritually stagnant despite their love for God and real desire to obey Him. Readers struggling with recurring temptation, lack of spiritual passion, or frustration in their walk of faith will find encouragement and clarity within its pages. Pastors, ministry leaders, discipleship groups, and individual believers alike can benefit from the book’s thoughtful exploration of spiritual formation and its emphasis on genuine inner transformation. By combining theological insight with practical spiritual wisdom, Ruggiero delivers a message that is both intellectually engaging and spiritually encouraging. Throughout the book, Ruggiero uses teaching narratives to illustrate how spiritual formation occurs in everyday life. These relatable characters allow readers to see biblical principles at work in real-world struggles, relationships, temptations, and victories.

As conversations about spiritual growth and discipleship continue to resonate within the Christian community, Re-Forming: Transformation Through Reconstruction provides a timely and hopeful guide for those seeking a deeper relationship with Christ, increasing passion for Him, and lasting freedom from destructive patterns. The book reminds readers that transformation is not simply behavior modification, but the reconstruction of the heart through the power and presence of God.

"Many Christians love Jesus deeply yet remain frustrated by recurring struggles they cannot seem to overcome," says Ruggiero. "My hope is that Re-Forming helps readers understand not only that transformation is possible, but how Scripture describes the process by which Christ forms His life within us."

To learn more about John V. Ruggiero and his work, visit his website here: https://re-forming.online

The book is available at: https://a.co/d/0h0VVP8m

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.