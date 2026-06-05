Secure Clicks AI Expands Access to AI-Powered Business Automation and Customer Engagement Solutions

Founder Daniel Jimenez Helps Businesses Leverage AI Chatbots, Workflow Automation, and White-Label Services By Launching Virtual AI Education Events

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Clicks AI, a provider of AI-powered chatbot

and automation solutions, today announced continued growth as businesses increasingly adopt

artificial intelligence to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and automate

repetitive tasks.

Founded by entrepreneur Daniel Jimenez, Secure Clicks delivers customizable AI agents

designed to help organizations automate customer support, appointment scheduling, lead

generation, knowledge management, and business workflows across websites, social media

platforms, and online communities. The company's solutions are designed to be accessible for

businesses of all sizes, from startups and local businesses to agencies and enterprise

organizations.

"As AI becomes an essential business tool, our goal is to make advanced automation simple,

practical, and accessible" said Daniel Jimenez, Founder of Secure Clicks AI. "We help

organizations save time, improve customer experiences, and create scalable systems that allow

them to focus on growth rather than repetitive tasks."

Secure Clicks AI's platform allows businesses to create custom AI agents trained on their own

data, documents, websites, and knowledge bases. The platform supports integrations with CRM

systems, scheduling platforms, and other business applications, enabling organizations to

automate customer interactions while maintaining accurate and up-to-date information. The

company also offers white-label capabilities that allow agencies, consultants, and entrepreneurs

to launch their own branded AI solutions.

Key capabilities include:

• AI-powered customer support and engagement

• Custom-trained chatbots using company-specific data and documentation

• Appointment scheduling and lead capture automation

• Website, social media, and community platform integrations

• Workflow automation and business process optimization

• White-label AI solutions for agencies and resellers

• Personal AI assistants for productivity and information management

In addition to expanding its AI solutions, Secure Clicks AI is preparing to launch a series of

virtual educational events designed to help business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and

organizations better understand and implement artificial intelligence within their operations.

These online events will provide practical guidance on AI adoption, business automation,

customer engagement strategies, and emerging technologies that can help organizations

remain competitive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

"Many businesses understand that AI is important, but they're unsure where to start," Jimenez

added. "Our virtual events will focus on practical, real-world applications that help people

understand how to use AI effectively to drive results."

As demand for AI-driven business solutions continues to accelerate, Secure Clicks AI remains

focused on helping organizations implement practical automation strategies that improve

responsiveness, reduce operational workloads, and enhance customer satisfaction.

About Secure Clicks AI

Secure Clicks AI is a Boca Raton, Florida-based artificial intelligence company specializing in AI

chatbots, customer support automation, workflow automation, and white-label AI solutions.

Founded by Daniel Jimenez, the company helps businesses and entrepreneurs leverage AI

technology to improve communication, streamline operations, and scale more efficiently through

customized automation solutions. Through its technology platform and educational initiatives,

Secure Clicks AI is committed to making artificial intelligence accessible and actionable for

organizations of all sizes.

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